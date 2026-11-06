Friday Morning Rain Floods Jersey Shore Roads, Triggers Crashes and Delays Across New Jersey

NJ 35, NJ 34 and NJ 71 have full closures in Monmouth and Ocean counties, a jackknifed truck has shut down I-80 eastbound, and the Turnpike is backed up near Newark.

NEW JERSEY – Heavy rain is causing flooding, crashes and slowdowns across New Jersey on Friday morning, with several state highways at the Jersey Shore closed by high water. The New Jersey Department of Transportation reported the following conditions as of about 8:25 a.m. Drivers should allow extra time, avoid driving through standing water and check traffic updates before heading out.

Flooding Closes Major Shore Roads

Flooding has shut down lanes of Route 35 in multiple towns:

Route 35 southbound in Point Pleasant Beach: South of Route 88, all lanes were closed as of 8:09 a.m.

South of Route 88, all lanes were closed as of 8:09 a.m. Route 35 northbound in Wall Township: North of Route 138, all lanes were closed as of 8:02 a.m.

North of Route 138, all lanes were closed as of 8:02 a.m. Route 35 in Belmar: North of Belmar Boulevard (CR 18), all lanes were closed in both directions as of 7:04 a.m.

North of Belmar Boulevard (CR 18), all lanes were closed in both directions as of 7:04 a.m. Route 35 in Middletown: North of New Monmouth Road (CR 50), the right lane and shoulder were closed northbound and the road was closed southbound as of 7:26 a.m.

Other roads affected by high water include:

Route 34 northbound in Wall Township: All lanes were closed south of Allenwood Road as of 7:46 a.m.

All lanes were closed south of Allenwood Road as of 7:46 a.m. I-195 westbound in Wall Township: The ramp lane to Exit 35 (Route 34) was closed as of 7:42 a.m.

The ramp lane to Exit 35 (Route 34) was closed as of 7:42 a.m. Route 71 in Manasquan: Near Main Street, one of two eastbound lanes was closed and the westbound side was closed as of 7:27 a.m.

Near Main Street, one of two eastbound lanes was closed and the westbound side was closed as of 7:27 a.m. Route 42 northbound in Washington Township: South of Greentree Road (CR 651), the right lane and shoulder were closed as of 5:50 a.m.

Crashes Slow the Commute

On the Garden State Parkway, a crash in the southbound local lanes south of Exit 109 (CR 520) in Middletown blocked the right and center lanes as of 8:23 a.m. A second crash northbound north of Exit 102 (Asbury Avenue) in Tinton Falls blocked the left and center lanes as of 8:15 a.m.

In Newark, a crash investigation closed all lanes of Route 27 southbound at Haynes Avenue as of 8:15 a.m. Farther north, a jackknifed tractor-trailer closed all lanes of I-80 eastbound, east of Exit 28 (CR 631/US 46) in Mount Arlington, as of 7:40 a.m.

Turnpike Backups and Truck Restrictions

On the New Jersey Turnpike, volume-related delays were stacking up northbound between Interchange 13 (I-278/Goethals Bridge) in Linden and Interchange 13A (Newark Liberty International Airport/US 1&9) in Elizabeth as of 8:11 a.m. The outer roadway had a delay of about 2.5 miles and the inner roadway about 2 miles, with all lanes open.

Truck restrictions remain in place on the George Washington Bridge lower level eastbound, where commercial vehicles exiting at Exit 73 from US 46, Route 4 and the I-95 local lanes are told to stay left. Port Street in Newark also has lane closures and oversize load restrictions between Brewster Road and Marlin Street. Check traffic alerts on Shore News Network for more updates, and follow New Jersey traffic and weather coverage throughout the day.