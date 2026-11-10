Frostburg Trespassing Call Leads to Stolen Hagerstown Car, Two Arrests

Allegany County deputies say an 18-year-old passenger assaulted the property owner on Washington Hollow Road, and the 54-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a car reported stolen.

FROSTBURG, Md. — A trespassing complaint in Frostburg on Sunday led deputies to a car that had been reported stolen out of Hagerstown. Two men were arrested, according to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Washington Hollow Road on Nov. 8 for a report of trespassers on a property, the sheriff’s office said.

While investigating, deputies learned that the car the trespassers were using had been reported stolen in Hagerstown, the sheriff’s office said. They stopped the car and arrested the driver, Michael Dever, 54, of Frostburg.

Deputies then learned that a backseat passenger, Derrick Minnick, 18, had assaulted the property owner, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office did not say whether the owner was hurt. It also did not say where Minnick is from.

The charges

Dever is charged with:

theft of a motor vehicle ($1,000 to under $10,000)

driving without a license

Minnick is charged with:

second-degree assault

disorderly conduct

Both men were taken to the Allegany County Detention Center to go before a District Court commissioner. The charges are accusations, and both men are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Court records in the case can be checked through Maryland Judiciary Case Search.