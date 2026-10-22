Garden State Parkway Closure Sends Drivers Onto Route 9 in Cape May County

Emergency utility work is scheduled to close the Parkway between interchanges 4 and 9 Thursday morning, with traffic detoured through three communities.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ — Emergency utility work will close a stretch of the Garden State Parkway in Cape May County from 9 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, October 22, according to a New Jersey Turnpike Authority advisory.

Drivers will be diverted onto Route 9 between Interchange 4 at Route 47 in Rio Grande and Interchange 9 at Shell Bay Avenue in Cape May Court House.

Detour runs through Rio Grande, Whitesboro and Burleigh

The diversion will send Parkway traffic through Rio Grande, Whitesboro and Burleigh, bringing additional vehicles onto Route 9 during the four-hour work window.

“Expect increased traffic and delays on Route 9 during this time,” the advisory states.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and follow posted detour signs and police directions. The reopening time is approximate.

Check conditions before leaving

The advisory directs drivers to the state’s 511 traffic service, the SafeTripNJ app and the Parkway’s official X account for current conditions.

“Please plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and follow all posted signs and police directions,” the advisory says.