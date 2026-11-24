Garfield, NJ – Firefighters in Garfield spent part of their Sunday delivering Thanksgiving dinners instead of answering fire calls.

Members of Garfield Fire Department Rescue Engine Co. No. 3 and other firefighters from the department joined Praise Church on Sunday. Along with the department’s chaplain, Pastor John, they brought turkeys and other Thanksgiving essentials to families across the city.

“We are truly honored and blessed to have been part of such a thoughtful event,” the fire company said.

The deliveries came just days before Thanksgiving. The partnership between the church and the department’s chaplain gave firefighters a chance to meet residents somewhere other than an emergency scene.

Here’s what happened Garfield Rescue Engine Co. No. 3 and other Garfield firefighters took part on Sunday.

The deliveries were organized with Praise Church and Pastor John, the fire department’s chaplain.

Families received turkeys and Thanksgiving essentials ahead of the holiday.

Garfield is a city of about 32,000 residents along the Passaic River in southern Bergen County. Its fire department is staffed by volunteer and career members who serve out of firehouses across the city.

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Sources: City of Garfield