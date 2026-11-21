Pump prices have dropped about 40 cents nationally since Election Day, and Jackson now has gas at $3.53. Other governors have suspended their gas taxes, but Sherrill won’t.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – When Russia invaded Ukraine, then-Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill called for a national gas tax holiday. When she became New Jersey Governor, when New Jerseyans could use financial relief, she has refused to consider the same gas tax holiday for the Garden State.

Drivers across Ocean County are finally getting a break at the pump, but many feel the government can do more. Prices fell again this week, and several stations in Jackson, Toms River, Brick and Tuckerton now sell regular for less than $3.60 a gallon.

The drop follows a national slide that started right after the Nov. 3 election. AAA said the national average was $4.10 on Nov. 5. On Thursday it was $3.72, down 18 cents in one week, and it fell to about $3.69 by Friday. That is roughly 40 cents cheaper in just over two weeks.

Key Points The national average fell from $4.10 on Nov. 5 to about $3.69 on Friday, according to AAA.

Ocean County’s cheapest gas is $3.53 a gallon, at a Jackson station on West County Line Road.

Crude oil is in the low $80s a barrel even though Iran is still attacking tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

New Jersey charges 49.1 cents a gallon in state gas tax. Gov. Mikie Sherrill has rejected calls to suspend it.

AAA said three things are pushing prices down: falling crude oil, the seasonal switch to winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to make, and lower demand in the fall. Last week the national average dropped below $4 for the first time since July.

“Crude oil has fallen to the low $80 per barrel range, helping bring down pump prices,” AAA said.

Drivers are still paying much more than a year ago. The national average was about $3.08 at this point in 2025, and AAA said this is the most expensive November for gas on record. A month ago the average was $4.36.

AAA expects about 73 million people to drive somewhere for Thanksgiving. The national average could fall another 15 cents by Thursday, the club said, which would keep it under the Thanksgiving record of $3.58 set in 2022.

Prices are falling even though shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is still in crisis. The strait normally carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil, and it has been effectively closed to normal commercial traffic since the war with Iran began Feb. 28. Iran has been mining the waterway and attacking tankers that pass through without its permission. The United States responded with a naval blockade of Iranian ports and has escorted tankers through the strait.

Iran’s navy said two oil tankers hit naval mines in the strait on Thursday and “exploded.” At least three tankers were reported hit within 24 hours. Separately, Yemen’s Houthis launched attacks on Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

Oil traders reacted with a shrug. Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded around $92 a barrel on Friday, and U.S. crude was in the low $80s. Oil is heading for a third straight weekly loss. Middle East exports are approaching pre-war levels by other routes, OPEC+ is pumping more, and U.S. stockpiles are growing. A pause in fighting in early November pushed U.S. crude down about 7% in a single session.

A Gas Tax Holiday Through the New Year

New Jersey drivers could save even more if Trenton suspended the state’s 49.1-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax. The state diesel tax is 56.1 cents a gallon. The gasoline tax rose 4.2 cents on Jan. 1 of this year, and it is due for another adjustment under state law when 2027 begins.

Suspending the tax from now through New Year’s Day would take 49 cents off every gallon during the busiest travel weeks of the year. A family that fills a 15-gallon tank once a week would save about $7.35 per fill-up.

The tax raises about $2.1 billion a year for the state Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for roads, bridges and transit. That works out to roughly $40 million a week, so a six-week holiday would cost the fund about $240 million. Under New Jersey law, the governor can’t suspend the tax alone. The Democrat-controlled Assembly and Senate would have to pass a bill, and Sherrill would have to sign it.

Other governors from both parties have acted or tried to act: Georgia: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was the first. He suspended the state’s 33.3-cent tax on March 20, three weeks into the war, and extended the suspension into June.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was the first. He suspended the state’s 33.3-cent tax on March 20, three weeks into the war, and extended the suspension into June. Indiana: Republican Gov. Mike Braun declared a gas tax holiday on April 8 and kept extending it every month through Nov. 4. “I am declaring a gas tax holiday to give Hoosiers relief from the pain at the pump from high gas prices,” Braun said. “Affordability is my top priority.”

Republican Gov. Mike Braun declared a gas tax holiday on April 8 and kept extending it every month through Nov. 4. “I am declaring a gas tax holiday to give Hoosiers relief from the pain at the pump from high gas prices,” Braun said. “Affordability is my top priority.” Massachusetts: Democratic Gov. Maura Healey proposed a two-month suspension in September.

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey proposed a two-month suspension in September. Connecticut: Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont also proposed a holiday.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont also proposed a holiday. Florida: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would “happily sign” one.

Sherrill has refused. In a May appearance on News 12 New Jersey, she said the gas tax pays for roads and bridges and keeps the state’s infrastructure running. She called her decision to keep the tax in place “strategic and thoughtful” and blamed President Donald Trump for the price spike.

“This is a disaster and crisis created by the President of the United States. He has no strategy, and now costs are going through the roof,” Sherrill said. “At every turn we’ve seen costs going up… (Trump) is really putting incredible cost pressure on the backs of people across this country, and certainly here in New Jersey.”

Four years ago Sherrill took the other side. As a congresswoman in March 2022, when prices jumped after Russia invaded Ukraine, she called for a federal gas tax holiday “to ease prices at the pump.” She was also an original co-sponsor of the Gas Prices Relief Act.

New Jersey’s gas tax: A historical perspective

Republicans in New Jersey have been calling for state relief all year. Monmouth County Assembly members Vicky Flynn and Gerry Scharfenberger proposed a gas tax holiday that would last until prices returned to pre-spring levels. “Let’s give our residents even a temporary fix to the state’s perennial affordability crisis,” Flynn said. “Any little bit helps.” State Sens. Anthony Bucco and Carmen Amato Jr. introduced their own bill for permanent relief at the pump.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd District, also pressed Sherrill to act at the state level. “New Jersey drivers are paying roughly 49 cents per gallon in state gas taxes on top of everything else,” Van Drew said.

None of the proposals has moved in the Legislature.

Cheapest Gas in Ocean County Right Now These were the lowest prices for regular in Ocean County on Saturday, according to GasBuddy: LUKoil, 2301 W. County Line Road, Jackson: $3.53 Sunoco, 2 N. County Line Road, Jackson: $3.57 BJ’s Wholesale Club, 941 Route 37 West, Toms River: $3.59 (members) Sunoco, 1520 N. Green St., Tuckerton: $3.59 Costco, 465 Route 70 East, Brick: $3.61 (members) Conoco, 104 Route 70, Lakehurst: $3.61 (cash) Pasmel, 103 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville: $3.65 (cash) Gulf, 601 Richmond Ave., Point Pleasant Beach: $3.65 (cash) FUEL4 Gas and Diesel, Route 70 West: $3.69

Prices change throughout the day, and some stations charge more for credit than for cash.

For more coverage, follow SNN’s reporting on gas prices and Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Sources: AAA, GasBuddy, Mikie Sherrill, Office of the Governor of Georgia, Commonwealth of Massachusetts