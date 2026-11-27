Glassboro, NJ – One Glassboro fire crew spent most of Thanksgiving at fire scenes in two neighboring towns, including one call that came in right after dinner.

The Glassboro Fire Department said Tower 26 worked two separate fires in Gloucester County on Thursday.

The first was a multiple-alarm fire in the Borough of Clayton. The tower crew worked with several other companies, cutting openings in the roof to vent the fire and fighting it from inside. They were there for several hours before command released them.

That evening, after Thanksgiving dinner, Tower 26 was called to a house fire in the Borough of Pitman after the call was upgraded to a working fire. The crew searched the home and was then assigned as the rapid intervention team, standing by to rescue any firefighter who got into trouble.

What happened Glassboro’s Tower 26 worked two fires on Thanksgiving Day.

The crew spent several hours at a multiple-alarm fire in Clayton.

That evening, the crew searched a burning house in Pitman and then served as the rescue team for firefighters.

Thanksgiving is the peak day of the year for home cooking fires.

The two fires came on what is usually the busiest day of the year for home cooking fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving has more home cooking fires than any other day, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day follow close behind.

Fire officials remind residents to stay in the kitchen while cooking, keep anything that can burn away from the stovetop, and make sure smoke alarms work before the holiday gatherings in December.

For more Gloucester County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Glassboro Fire Department, National Fire Protection Association