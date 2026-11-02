Glassboro Police Report No Major Incidents After Heavy Holiday Weekend Enforcement in Downtown

Rowan Boulevard was shut to traffic and foot traffic, and a State Police mounted unit joined the effort as officers handed out dozens of summonses and made several arrests

GLASSBORO, NJ – Glassboro police say a heavily staffed, carefully planned holiday weekend kept the borough’s busy downtown free of major incidents, even as officers wrote dozens of summonses and made multiple arrests on Friday and Saturday nights. The Glassboro Police Department announced the results after preparing for larger-than-usual crowds.

How Police Prepared

In anticipation of the crowds, the department put several measures in place, according to the announcement. Those included extra personnel on duty and the closure of Rowan Boulevard to vehicles and pedestrians. Police also activated the Gloucester County Mobile Deployment Team and partnered with the New Jersey State Police Mounted Unit.

Police said that preparation, along with heavy proactive enforcement, is why no major incidents were reported.

Friday and Saturday Night Enforcement Results

According to the Glassboro Police Department, officers recorded the following:

Open container: 26

Riotous and immoral conduct: 18

Motor vehicle summonses: 12

Parking summonses: 7

Obstruction arrests: 4

Public urination: 2

Maintaining a nuisance: 2

Permit ordinance violations (over 100 persons): 2

Warrant arrests: 2

Resisting arrest: 2

Eluding: 2

Hindering apprehension: 1

Responsibilities of a parent: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

What It Means for Downtown

Glassboro’s downtown draws heavy foot traffic on holiday weekends, and the department’s plan centered on keeping crowds contained and moving. Anyone charged is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

For more on Gloucester County public safety and Glassboro news, stay with Shore News Network. See more New Jersey crime coverage and police updates. Court information is available through the New Jersey Judiciary and the Borough of Glassboro.