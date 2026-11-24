TRENTON, N.J. – Lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer people aren’t getting access to healthcare, according to unverified claims by one Monmouth County Democrat, and now he wants the state to get involved. State Sen. Vin Gopal wants New Jersey to take a closer look at why lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning and intersex residents have a harder time getting health care, and what the state can do about it.

Gopal, a Democrat who represents the 11th District in Monmouth County, filed Senate Bill 2571 for the 2026-2027 session. It would create the New Jersey Task Force on Health Care Services for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Intersex Persons within the state Department of Health.

The task force would study the health care needs of the state’s LGBTQI community and recommend ways to improve care and remove obstacles to treatment and insurance coverage.

In its findings, the bill says LGBTQI residents “often face challenges and barriers to accessing needed health care services, and as a result, can experience worse health outcomes than the general population.” It points to “stigmatization, discrimination, daily life stressors, and inequality in the workplace and health care system” as causes.

The bill also cites higher rates of family abandonment, homelessness, poverty and unemployment among LGBTQI people, along with higher rates of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicidality. It attributes those mental health differences to “the stigma and discrimination LGBTQI individuals experience in their daily lives,” and notes that medical and psychological organizations do not consider same-sex attraction or cross-gender identification a mental illness.

The legislation singles out older LGBTQI residents. It says they are less likely to have adult children or extended family to act as caregivers and advocates, and that “a significant number of LGBTQI seniors report delaying or forgoing needed health care because of the fear of discrimination.”

What is does S2571 would create a nine-member task force within the New Jersey Department of Health.

The panel would review state and federal policies, existing services, insurance barriers and medical school curricula.

It would report to the governor and Legislature within one year of organizing and then dissolve.

Members would serve without pay.

What the Task Force Would Do Under the bill, the task force would: Review state and federal policies and laws affecting health care for LGBTQI residents

Determine what resources are now used statewide to provide that care

Examine the quality and accessibility of existing services and whether they need improvement

Evaluate research and national best practices for removing barriers to care and insurance coverage

Examine whether New Jersey’s medical schools and schools of public health teach students how to address LGBTQI patients’ health needs

Issue recommendations to improve services and remove “current and emerging barriers”

The panel would include the state health commissioner or a designee. The governor would appoint four members: a representative of Garden State Equality, a representative of the New Jersey Hospital Association, a representative of a federally qualified health center, and a New Jersey resident representing the LGBTQI community. The Senate president, the Assembly speaker and the minority leaders of both houses would each appoint one more public member.

Members would not be paid but could be reimbursed for expenses if funding is available. The Department of Health would provide staff. The task force would report its findings to the governor and Legislature no later than one year after it organizes, and it would dissolve once the report is issued.

The bill is pending technical review by legislative counsel and has not yet been assigned to a committee. It can be tracked on the New Jersey Legislature website.

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Sources: New Jersey Legislature