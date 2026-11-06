Great pumpkin festival at heaven hill farm wraps up this weekend with hayrides, pig races and a “celebrating america 250 years” corn maze

The Vernon Township fall favorite closes out its 2026 season Saturday and Sunday, with more than 35 family-friendly outdoor activities.

VERNON TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Families looking for one last fall outing have two days left. The Great Pumpkin Festival at Heaven Hill Farm, 451 State Route 94 in Vernon Township, runs through Sunday, Nov. 8, and offers more than 35 family-friendly outdoor activities.

What’s on the Grounds

Visitors can take a scenic tractor hayride to the pumpkin patch and work their way through this year’s corn maze, themed “Celebrating America 250 Years.” The festival also features:

Farm animals to meet

Pig races

The Dynamo Dog Show

Pedal cars and touring cars

A giant slingshot

A giant straw pyramid

The Boo Barn

A Baseball Speed Throw

The farm says there are hundreds of unique spots along the way for photos.

Final Weekend Details

The festival is open Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8. Farm information lists hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., though the farm’s own calendar shows 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so visitors should confirm before heading out. The corn maze closes one hour before the festival does. The Dynamo Dog Show runs on weekends at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

Admission is $24.99 per person when purchased online and $29.99 at the gate for ages 3 and up on weekends. Children 2 and under are free, and parking is included. Carnival rides are limited on the final weekend. Ten food stands serve items such as apple cider donuts, candy apples, kettle corn, ice cream, fresh pies and lemonade.

The farm warns the festival may sell out and says only pre-purchased online tickets are guaranteed entry. For questions, including the weather policy, call the farm at (973) 764-5144. Follow more Sussex County news and things to do in New Jersey on Shore News Network.