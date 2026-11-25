Maplewood, NJ – The biggest video game in the world has a New Jersey voice. SZA, the Grammy-winning singer who grew up in Maplewood, sings on the official theme song of Grand Theft Auto VI. That’s the song used for the trailer and is part of the GTA VI soundtrack.

The song, “Flower in a Hurricane,” is by the French electronic duo Justice and also features Tame Impala and the Australian band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. It premiered Oct. 15 in the game’s launch trailer, the same day Rockstar Games announced that Justice had composed the game’s original score.

The guest artists trade vocals over pulsing synths and a heavy guitar riff, a sound critics have compared to the 1980s. It suits a game set in a modern version of Vice City, Rockstar’s take on Miami.

Grand Theft Auto VI came out last Thursday, Nov. 19, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is the first new main game in the series since Grand Theft Auto V in 2013, and Rockstar Games launched it after two delays.

What to Know SZA sings on “Flower in a Hurricane,” the official theme of Grand Theft Auto VI.

The song is by Justice and also features Tame Impala and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.

GTA VI was released Nov. 19.

SZA, who was raised in Maplewood, was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Sept. 24.

From Maplewood to Vice City

Maplewood, NJ raised SZA.

The theme song came out just weeks after the New Jersey Hall of Fame welcomed SZA. On Sept. 24 she was inducted in the Performing Arts & Entertainment category, at a ceremony at the Dream Live Performing Arts Center at American Dream in East Rutherford.

SZA, whose real name is Solána Rowe, kept her acceptance speech short and focused on home.

“I just wanna say I love Jersey, every corner of Jersey,” she said.

She was born in St. Louis and raised in Maplewood, where she attended Columbia High School. She went on to become one of the most successful R&B artists of her generation with the albums Ctrl and SOS. Her Hall of Fame classmates included former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, radio host Big Joe Henry and Giants great Lawrence Taylor.

New Jersey’s place in Grand Theft Auto goes back further than SZA. Grand Theft Auto IV, released in 2008, was set in Liberty City, Rockstar’s version of New York. Across the river from Liberty City’s Manhattan sat Alderney, a gritty, industrial stand-in for North Jersey’s Hudson County waterfront, complete with an outdated state capital and a prison. A generation of gamers spent hours driving through a fictional version of Jersey City and Bayonne.

The connection goes beyond the map. Justice’s 2007 track “Waters of Nazareth” played in GTA IV, which means the duo now behind the GTA VI score was also part of the game that put a version of New Jersey on screen.

GTA VI moves the series to the fictional state of Leonida and its city of Vice City. For players in the Garden State, though, the opening theme now carries a familiar voice.

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Sources: Rockstar Games, New Jersey Hall of Fame