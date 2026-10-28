Gun Threat at Allentown High School Sparks Police Search, Turns Out to Be Hoax

Allentown, PA – Police responded to Allen High School Wednesday afternoon after school officials received a phone call claiming an armed individual was inside the building. A comprehensive search of the school and surrounding grounds found no weapons or suspects, and authorities determined the report was a swatting hoax.

According to an October 28 news release from the Allentown Police Department, the incident began at approximately 12:56 p.m. when school staff alerted the school’s assigned resource officer about the threatening call. Officers immediately responded and began checking the building, exterior areas and school grounds.

Police search school after report of armed individual

The reported threat triggered an immediate police response as officers worked to determine whether anyone inside the school was armed. Authorities conducted what the department described as an “immediate and comprehensive check of the entire interior and exterior school and grounds.”

Despite the caller’s claim, officers did not locate anyone matching the reported threat or discover any weapons. Following the initial investigation, police concluded the incident was a “swatting” type false threat.

Swatting involves making a false emergency report intended to trigger a significant law enforcement response. Such calls can disrupt schools and other public facilities while diverting emergency resources from legitimate incidents.

Investigation continues into false school threat

The Allentown School District coordinated with responding officers throughout the incident to protect students and employees. In its statement, the police department said the district and law enforcement “worked together to ensure the safety of the students and staff while collaborating on the investigation into the threats.”

Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified the person responsible for the call. Police also have not disclosed where the call originated or whether investigators have identified a possible suspect.

The department confirmed that the investigation remains active and said, “No further information is being released at this time due to the ongoing nature of this investigation.”

The false report prompted an emergency response at one of Allentown’s high schools during the school day, although investigators ultimately found no evidence of an armed individual. Police have not provided additional information about potential charges related to the incident.