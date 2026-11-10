A stolen haul of phones and smartwatches led detectives to DNA evidence and a prison sentence.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA – A Pennsylvania man who stormed an AT&T store with a gun, forced employees to restrain themselves with zip ties and escaped with approximately $47,000 in electronics has been sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison. The brazen 2024 robbery ended with investigators tracing a vehicle, recovering DNA evidence and ultimately identifying the man responsible.

Trey Bell, 32, of New Kensington, pleaded guilty to all charges stemming from the armed robbery at the AT&T store on Tarentum Bridge Road, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli. Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced Bell to four to 12 years in state prison, followed by five years of probation.

Investigators connected Bell to the robbery after license plate readers helped identify the vehicle used in the crime. A search later produced DNA evidence, while information from neighboring police agencies linked Bell to investigations involving other phone store robberies in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

Photo: gunpoint phone store heist ends with new kensington man facing 12 years behind bars

Gunman Forces AT&T Employees to Zip-Tie Themselves

The robbery unfolded in 2024 when Bell entered the AT&T store on Tarentum Bridge Road armed with a firearm, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Bell forced store employees to restrain themselves with zip ties before taking electronics from the business.

The stolen inventory included multiple cell phones and smartwatches, leaving the retailer with an estimated loss of approximately $47,000.

The district attorney’s announcement did not specify how many employees were inside the store or whether anyone suffered physical injuries.

Prosecutors also did not disclose how long the robbery lasted or whether the stolen merchandise was eventually recovered.

The use of a firearm and restraints turned the theft into a dangerous encounter for employees who were forced to comply with the armed robber’s demands.

While Bell initially escaped with the merchandise, investigators had another potential lead: the vehicle used during the robbery.

License Plate Readers and DNA Help Detectives Crack Case

Investigators used license plate reader technology to identify the vehicle Bell had been driving, eventually obtaining its registration information.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was leased to a home health care agency in Penn Hills, an Allegheny County community east of Pittsburgh.

Authorities recovered the vehicle within days of the robbery.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant and examined the vehicle for evidence connected to the armed theft.

DNA samples were collected from inside and submitted for forensic analysis.

The testing became a significant part of the investigation, helping authorities identify Bell in connection with the AT&T robbery.

Investigators also worked with surrounding police agencies, which provided information linking Bell to other armed robbery investigations involving cellphone retailers.

Those investigations extended beyond western Pennsylvania into eastern Ohio, according to prosecutors.

The district attorney’s announcement did not identify the other businesses, disclose whether Bell was charged in those additional cases or establish whether any separate prosecutions had been completed.

The information nevertheless helped investigators establish Bell’s identity in the New Kensington-area case.

New Kensington Man Gets Four to 12 Years in State Prison

Bell ultimately pleaded guilty to all charges related to the 2024 armed robbery.

Judge Christopher Feliciani imposed a state prison sentence of four to 12 years, with an additional five years of probation to follow.

The sentence means Bell must serve at least four years in prison, while his maximum term is 12 years, subject to Pennsylvania’s sentencing and parole rules.

Assistant District Attorney Olivia Muha prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea and sentence Tuesday, November 10.

Officials did not specify whether Bell received credit for time already served or whether restitution was ordered for the electronics stolen from the store.

The case is now listed as closed by the prosecutor’s office.

For the employees who faced an armed robber and were forced to restrain themselves, the guilty plea brings the criminal prosecution arising from that incident to a conclusion.