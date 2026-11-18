A sweeping police blotter reveals drug charges, armed suspects and thousands of emergency calls.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ – Egg Harbor Township police made 35 arrests, investigated 85 motor vehicle crashes and responded to 2,279 calls for service during the first half of November, including a major drug and weapons investigation involving firearms, an alleged silencer and multiple narcotics distribution charges.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department released its November 1–15 activity report detailing arrests for suspected drug trafficking, assault, burglary, shoplifting, drunken driving and other offenses. Among the most serious cases was the November 4 arrest of township resident Hebereli Mejia, who faces a lengthy list of drug and firearms charges.

The two-week report also documented 32 domestic violence calls, four driving while intoxicated arrests and 250 emergency medical service calls. Officers conducted 239 motor vehicle stops, issued 91 traffic tickets and completed 839 property checks throughout the Atlantic County community.

Major Drug and Weapons Arrest Among 35 Police Arrests

One of the most significant arrests listed in the department’s latest blotter involved Mejia, an Egg Harbor Township resident taken into custody November 4 by Detective Koons.

According to police, Mejia faces multiple narcotics and weapons charges, including money laundering, possession of controlled dangerous substances, operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility and manufacturing or distributing drugs.

The charges also include distributing marijuana in an amount greater than one ounce but less than five pounds, distributing heroin or cocaine and distributing other narcotic drugs.

Weapons-related accusations include possession of a silencer, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, unlawful possession of a weapon and committing a drug offense while possessing a firearm.

Mejia was additionally charged with offenses involving handgun possession and possession of weapons by a person legally prohibited from having them.

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The November 4 arrest followed a narcotics investigation in which police reported recovering suspected THC vape cartridges, two firearms and multiple large-capacity magazines. One firearm was equipped with what authorities described as an illegal silencer. <Cite ref=”turn969295search8″/>

The case stands out among the department’s November arrests because of the number and seriousness of the alleged drug trafficking and firearms violations.

Police have not reported a conviction in the case, and the charges remain allegations.

Burglary, Assault and Threat Charges Appear Throughout Police Blotter

The department’s report also documents several arrests involving alleged violence, threats and property crimes.

On November 6, Kwandel Tokley of Egg Harbor Township was arrested by Officer M. Hughes and charged with harassment, burglary and terroristic threats.

That same day, Gregory Jones of Egg Harbor Township was arrested by Officer Allam and charged with simple assault and aggravated assault.

Another township resident, Mark Heuman, was arrested November 6 by Officer Platanella and charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

On November 8, Joseph Pagano of Linwood was arrested by Officer Delcher on charges including criminal trespassing, obstruction, resisting arrest, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession or manufacture of burglar tools.

Police also arrested Pablo Villa Hermosa Salzar of Pleasantville on November 8. He faces charges of threatening to commit a crime, possession of an imitation firearm and possession of a handgun.

On November 9, Carley Braun of Egg Harbor Township was arrested by Officers Giannico and R. Collins on charges including contempt, assault on police and threatening to kill.

The department reported additional assault-related arrests involving Tatiana Prats and Talira Williams on November 9, along with Staccato Stapleton on November 10.

Officers also made several arrests involving shoplifting and criminal trespassing during the reporting period.

Those included Jill Sauer of Pleasantville, John Sauer III of Tuckerton and Michael Walsh of Woodlyn on November 2.

Joseph Aversa of Ventnor City was arrested for shoplifting November 4, while Robert Gras of Linwood was arrested November 5 on shoplifting and trespassing charges.

Additional shoplifting-related arrests involved Steven Melton of Atlantic City, Joseph Obrien of Medford Lakes and Julian Jimenez Jimenez of Egg Harbor Township.

Four DUI Arrests and 85 Crashes Recorded in Two Weeks

Traffic enforcement represented another substantial part of the department’s workload.

Between November 1 and November 15, officers conducted 239 motor vehicle stops and issued 91 tickets.

Police also responded to 85 motor vehicle crashes, averaging more than five reported collisions per day during the 15-day period.

Four motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

On November 7, Markus Mays of Mays Landing was arrested by Officer Orlando and charged with driving under the influence.

That same day, Juan Arias Castillo of Egg Harbor Township was arrested by Officer Elbaum on a DUI charge.

On November 8, Officer Elbaum arrested another township resident, Landon Pepper, on a DUI charge.

A fourth arrest occurred November 10 when Officer Brady arrested John Rincon-Palomar of Egg Harbor Township on charges of assault by auto and driving under the influence.

The department did not provide details about the circumstances of the individual DUI cases or identify which crashes, if any, involved the other arrested motorists.

Police Respond to More Than 2,200 Calls Across Egg Harbor Township

Beyond the arrests and criminal investigations, the latest blotter offers a broader picture of police activity throughout Egg Harbor Township.

The department reported 2,279 calls for service during the first 15 days of November, an average of approximately 152 calls per day.

Those calls included 250 emergency medical service responses and 32 domestic violence incidents.

Officers also investigated two residential burglaries, two commercial burglaries and one vehicle burglary.

Preventive policing accounted for hundreds of additional activities, including 839 property checks, two directed patrols and 12 community policing functions.

The property checks reflect routine police activity intended to monitor homes, businesses and other locations, while community policing events involve public engagement outside traditional emergency responses.

The department’s statistics cover the first half of November only and should not be interpreted as full-month totals.

Police also reported arrests involving outstanding warrants, disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting arrest throughout the period.

The final arrest listed in the blotter occurred November 14, when Thomas Dunlap of Williamstown was arrested by Officer Alicea on an outstanding warrant.

The department emphasized that its arrest reports document accusations rather than findings of guilt.

“These charges are merely an accusation and not proof of guilt,” police stated in the release.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The November 1–15 report highlights the range of incidents handled by Egg Harbor Township police, from routine traffic enforcement and property checks to serious narcotics and weapons investigations.