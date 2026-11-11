Police sound the alarm after 24 firearm incidents at airport checkpoints this year.

PITTSBURGH, PA – Travelers are bringing guns to Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints at an alarming pace, with police responding to five separate firearm incidents in the first 11 days of November. The recent surge has resulted in multiple arrests and prompted a warning from Allegheny County Police about potentially devastating consequences for passengers who forget what’s inside their bags.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, officers have responded to 24 incidents involving firearms at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport so far in 2026. Five of those incidents occurred between November 1 and November 11.

Photo: guns keep popping up at pittsburgh airport security with five incidents in just 11 days

The department is reminding passengers that bringing a firearm to an airport security checkpoint can lead to criminal charges, substantial federal fines and missed flights. Under current TSA penalty guidelines cited by police, first-time offenders can face civil penalties reaching $12,210, while repeat offenders can be fined up to $17,062.

Five Airport Gun Incidents in November Raise New Concerns

The latest warning comes after a string of firearm discoveries at Pittsburgh International Airport during the opening days of November.

Allegheny County Police reported responding to five separate incidents involving guns at TSA security checkpoints since the beginning of the month.

The department confirmed that multiple arrests resulted from those encounters, although its latest announcement did not identify every traveler involved.

Two recent incidents have already drawn public attention.

On November 5, a 27-year-old West Virginia man was charged after TSA officers reportedly found a handgun inside his carry-on luggage during screening.

Andrew Holiday of Glen Dale, West Virginia, was accused of carrying a firearm without a license after investigators determined he did not possess a valid concealed carry permit.

Two days later, police arrested another traveler following a firearm discovery at the airport.

Philip Ralph Wilson, 46, of Ohio, allegedly attempted to pass through security with a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun in his carry-on bag.

According to local reporting, TSA officers discovered the weapon Saturday afternoon, November 7, and police subsequently determined Wilson did not possess a valid concealed carry permit.

Wilson was taken to the Allegheny County Jail following the encounter.

The department’s broader November 11 announcement confirms five firearm incidents this month but does not provide details about all five cases.

One Forgotten Gun Could Cost Travelers More Than $17K

The consequences of carrying a firearm into an airport security checkpoint can extend far beyond having the weapon confiscated.

Passengers caught with firearms may face arrest, criminal charges, removal from the screening process and substantial delays that could cause them to miss their flights.

The Transportation Security Administration also imposes federal civil penalties separate from any criminal prosecution.

According to the TSA’s published enforcement guidelines, civil penalties for loaded firearms at checkpoints can reach $12,210 for a first offense.

Repeat offenders can face penalties of up to $17,062.

Actual penalties depend on the circumstances of each violation, including whether the firearm was loaded and whether the passenger has a history of similar offenses.

Even travelers who legally own firearms cannot carry them through ordinary passenger security screening.

Allegheny County Police warn that passengers should carefully inspect their carry-on bags, backpacks, purses and briefcases before leaving for the airport.

The department is particularly concerned about firearms inadvertently left in luggage that passengers previously used for other purposes.

A gun forgotten in a carry-on bag can turn an otherwise routine airport trip into an arrest, a costly fine and a significant disruption to travel plans.

Police Urge Travelers to Check Every Bag Before Heading to Airport

Travelers who need to transport firearms by air must follow TSA regulations governing weapons in checked baggage.

Those requirements generally include declaring the firearm to the airline, keeping it unloaded and securing it inside a locked, hard-sided container.

Firearms cannot be transported through passenger security checkpoints in carry-on luggage.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s airport travel guidance reminds passengers that firearm permits do not authorize them to carry weapons through TSA screening.

Travelers are also advised to check directly with their airlines about applicable firearm transportation requirements before arriving at the airport.

The warning comes at a particularly important time, with Thanksgiving travel approaching and airport passenger traffic expected to increase during the holiday season.

For passengers preparing to fly out of Pittsburgh International Airport, police say checking luggage before leaving home could prevent a potentially expensive encounter with law enforcement.

The department’s latest numbers underscore the issue: 24 firearm incidents at security checkpoints during 2026, including five since November began.

And with federal penalties that can reach $17,062 for repeat violations, overlooking a gun inside a travel bag could become one of the most expensive mistakes a passenger makes this year.