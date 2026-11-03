Halloween lottery magic strikes oceanside 7-eleven with top-prize take 5 ticket

Five lucky numbers deliver a Halloween night windfall on Long Beach Road.

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. – A 7-Eleven convenience store in Nassau County sold a top-prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $33,264 during Saturday night’s Halloween drawing, adding a major lottery prize to the holiday weekend. The ticket was sold at the store on Long Beach Road in Oceanside, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket came from 7-Eleven, located at 3274 Long Beach Road, for the October 31 TAKE 5 Evening drawing. It was the only top-prize-winning ticket identified in the lottery’s announcement for that drawing.

The Halloween night result gave the Oceanside retailer a place on New York’s latest lottery winners list. The announcement identified the prize amount and selling location but did not provide additional information about the ticket purchase.

Oceanside 7-Eleven Sells Halloween Night Lottery Winner

The Long Beach Road convenience store landed the $33,264 prize in Saturday’s evening TAKE 5 drawing, one of two daily drawings offered by the New York Lottery.

TAKE 5 players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39, with the top prize awarded to tickets matching all five numbers.

Unlike Powerball or Mega Millions, TAKE 5 does not feature a growing multistate jackpot. Instead, the top-prize pool is distributed among qualifying tickets in each drawing.

The Oceanside ticket was the sole top-prize winner reported for Saturday evening, earning the $33,264 payout.

The lottery’s retailer announcement did not include the winning number combination.

Nassau County Lottery Ticket Carries One-Year Claim Deadline

The winning ticket was sold in Oceanside, a community on Long Island’s South Shore in Nassau County.

TAKE 5 drawings take place twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., giving players separate afternoon and evening opportunities to match the winning numbers.

New York Lottery draw-game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

For the Halloween ticket sold at the Oceanside 7-Eleven, the claim deadline is October 31, 2027.

Players can review official results and prize-claim information through the New York Lottery website.

New York Lottery Reports Billions in Education Funding

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during fiscal year 2025-2026.

Its games include TAKE 5, Powerball, Mega Millions and other draw games, along with scratch-off tickets sold at authorized retailers throughout the state.

Lottery participation is restricted to adults 18 and older.

New Yorkers experiencing gambling-related problems can access confidential support through New York’s problem gambling assistance program, by calling 1-877-846-7369 or texting HOPENY to 467369.