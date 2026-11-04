DC police release surveillance images after a group assaulted a victim and stole property on 13th Street.

WASHINGTON, DC – A Halloween night encounter in Northeast DC turned violent when multiple suspects approached a person, assaulted the victim and stole their belongings before fleeing, according to police. Detectives are now searching for the suspects and have released surveillance images in hopes of identifying those responsible.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the robbery occurred Saturday, October 31, at approximately 8 p.m. in the 200 block of 13th Street NE. Investigators classified the incident as a robbery involving force and violence.

Photo: halloween night attack in dc leaves robbery victim beaten, suspects on the run

Police announced the investigation Tuesday, November 3, confirming that the suspects were captured by a surveillance camera. No arrests were reported in the department’s announcement, and investigators are seeking assistance from anyone who may recognize the individuals.

Halloween Night Robbery Turns Violent on 13th Street

The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. Saturday when the suspects approached the victim on 13th Street NE.

According to police, the group assaulted the victim and forcibly took the person’s property.

The suspects then fled the location before they could be apprehended.

The department has not disclosed how many individuals participated in the attack or whether the victim knew any of the suspects.

Investigators also did not specify what items were stolen, their estimated value or whether the victim required medical treatment.

The robbery occurred during Halloween evening, a time when residents and visitors were out across the District for holiday activities.

DC Police Release Surveillance Images of Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance photographs connected to the incident in an effort to identify those involved.

Detectives believe the images may help members of the public recognize the suspects or provide information about their whereabouts.

Police have not released the suspects’ names or announced any arrests.

The department’s public notice also did not describe the suspects’ clothing, ages or other identifying characteristics in writing.

The case is being investigated under Metropolitan Police Department report number 26156796.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the October 31 robbery to contact police rather than attempting to confront the suspects.

Police Offer Reward for Information Leading to Arrests

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of individuals responsible for crimes committed in Washington, DC.

Anyone who recognizes the robbery suspects or has information about the attack can call 202-727-9099.

Tips may also be submitted by texting the department’s tip line at 50411.

Police emphasize that members of the public should not approach or take action against anyone they believe may be involved.

The investigation remains active, with detectives continuing to seek information about the robbery and the individuals captured on surveillance footage.