A violent Sunday afternoon stabbing leads to three felony charges and a surrender.

HARRISBURG, PA – A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man wanted on attempted homicide charges following a stabbing in Harrisburg has voluntarily surrendered to authorities, ending a police search that began after a violent Sunday afternoon incident on North Sixth Street.

James William Armstrong, 51, was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime following the November 1 stabbing, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. An updated notice from authorities states that Armstrong turned himself in and is no longer wanted.

Photo: harrisburg man accused in violent sunday stabbing gives himself up to police

Officers responded to the 2000 block of North Sixth Street at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a stabbing. Patrol officers and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began gathering evidence.

Stabbing on North Sixth Street Leads to Attempted Homicide Charges

The investigation began Sunday afternoon when Harrisburg police were dispatched to the North Sixth Street area following reports of a stabbing.

Patrol officers and criminal investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the incident, interviewing individuals and collecting evidence.

Following that investigation, authorities identified Armstrong as a suspect and filed three criminal charges against him.

Police have not disclosed what led to the confrontation or whether Armstrong and the victim knew each other.

The department’s public notice also did not identify the victim or provide a detailed account of the injuries sustained in the stabbing.

Investigators have not released information about the weapon allegedly used in the incident or whether it was recovered.

Attempted Murder Suspect Voluntarily Surrenders to Authorities

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police initially issued a criminal warrant for Armstrong’s arrest following the stabbing.

The warrant identified him as a 51-year-old man standing approximately 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Authorities subsequently updated the notice to report that Armstrong voluntarily surrendered and was no longer being sought.

The original warrant information remained visible in the department’s public listing, which had identified Armstrong as wanted in connection with the Sunday stabbing.

Police have not disclosed when or where Armstrong surrendered or provided further details about the circumstances of his appearance before authorities.

Harrisburg Man Faces Three Criminal Charges

Armstrong faces criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and one count of possession of an instrument of crime.

The charges stem from the November 1 incident and the evidence gathered during the subsequent investigation.

Police identified the case under reference number HC-26-062284.

The department has not provided details about Armstrong’s bail status, preliminary hearing or other scheduled court proceedings.

Anyone with additional information about the stabbing can contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police through its nonemergency dispatch number at 717-558-6900 or submit information through the department’s CrimeWatch reporting system.

The charges remain allegations, and Armstrong is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.