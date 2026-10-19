Healthfood Chain Shuts Two New Jersey Restaurants in Bankruptcy Restructuring

The health-focused chain closed its Hackensack and Edison locations as part of a 12-restaurant shutdown nationwide.

HACKENSACK, NJ — True Food Kitchen has closed two New Jersey restaurants as the health-focused dining chain restructures under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seeks a buyer.

The locations at The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack and Menlo Park Mall in Edison served their final customers October 4. They were among 12 restaurants shuttered nationwide as the company began bankruptcy proceedings, according to court filings reported by News 12.

Company seeks buyer while remaining restaurants operate

True Food Kitchen said its remaining 34 restaurants across 14 states would continue serving customers during the restructuring and court-supervised sale process.

“Unfortunately, the company made the difficult decision to close this location as part of its restructuring,” a spokesperson said about the Edison restaurant.

The company said the bankruptcy process is intended to strengthen its finances and reduce operating costs. It also announced a commitment for approximately $20 million in financing, subject to court approval, to support operations during the proceedings.

Employees may have transfer opportunities

A company spokesperson said that Edison employees could potentially transfer to another restaurant, depending on available positions and hiring approval.

True Food Kitchen also asked the bankruptcy court to authorize continued payment of employee wages and benefits and continued dealings with vendors while the business pursues a sale.