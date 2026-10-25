Firefighters battled heavy flames at a building at Catherine Street and North Gaston Avenue in Somerville. Photos by Somerville FD

Firefighters battled heavy flames at a building at Catherine Street and North Gaston Avenue in Somerville. Photos by Somerville FD

Crews cut through the roof for ventilation while battling flames at Catherine Street and North Gaston Avenue.

SOMERVILLE, NJ — Heavy fire poured from the front of a building at Catherine Street and North Gaston Avenue when firefighters arrived at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to the Somerville Fire Department.

Somerville and Raritan crews were dispatched to the reported structure fire. Arriving chiefs requested a first-alarm response to bring additional departments to the scene.

Interior conditions complicate firefighting

Photo: heavy fire draws multiple departments to somerville building

Ladder 57 arrived first, established a water supply and supplied three hose lines to attack the flames.

The department said unfavorable conditions inside the building made initial operations difficult. Firefighters cut the roof for ventilation and brought the blaze under control at 7:55 a.m.

Crews then conducted extensive overhaul to locate and extinguish remaining hot spots.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened CATHERINE STREET AND NORTH GASTON AVENUE SOMMERVILLE, NJ

Fire marshal takes over scene

Command ended at 9:15 a.m., and the scene was turned over to the Somerville fire marshal.

Mutual aid came from Raritan, Bradley Gardens, Bound Brook, Finderne, Manville, Somerset and Green Knoll fire departments.