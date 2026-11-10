Four Somerset County farms split more than $260,000 in 2026 New Jersey Agritourism Grant Program funding.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — Farm-to-table dinners, wreath-making workshops and school field trips could soon have a permanent home at Abma Farms in Hillsborough.

The farm received $100,000 through the 2026 New Jersey Agritourism Grant Program to build a pavilion, according to Somerset County.

Somerset County Commissioner Melonie Marano visited the farm Monday, Nov. 9, with members of the New Jersey State Board of Agriculture, the New Jersey Farm Bureau and state legislators. The group came to highlight what the county called “the importance of continued investment in agritourism” and the local farming community.

Photo: hillsborough's abma farms gets $100k state grant for farm-to-table pavilion

What the money will build

The planned pavilion will include a small kitchen, restrooms and seating for the farm’s farm-to-table events, the county said.

The building is also meant to be used year-round. The county said it would host other agritourism and educational activities, including:

wreath-making workshops

floral arranging

pumpkin carving

educational programs with local schools

The county did not say when construction will start or when the pavilion will open.

Four Somerset farms funded

Abma Farms is one of four Somerset County farms that shared more than $260,000 to expand what they offer visitors. The others are:

Bluebird Farm

Lima Family Farms

Princeton Blooms

The county did not release how much each of the other three farms received.

Abma farms in hillsborough, somerset county.

County officials framed the grants as part of an effort to keep local farming viable as development pressure grows.

The grants, together with cooperation among “the state, County, municipalities, and farmers, help to support the long-term viability of our local farms,” the county said.

The county’s farmland preservation work is run through the Somerset County Agriculture Development Board.