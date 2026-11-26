Wildwood, NJ – A downtown Wildwood park is being turned into a holiday light show, with free hot cocoa, popcorn and a stop for letters to Santa.

Wildwood’s Winter Wonderland at Holly Beach Park, 123 E. Andrews Ave., between Pacific and New Jersey avenues, opens Friday, Dec. 11. The City of Wildwood Parks and Recreation Department puts on the event with help from the Wildwood Fire Department.

The main event nights are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12, and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19. On those nights, a light show runs every half hour from 5 to 9 p.m.

Visitors can get free hot chocolate and popcorn, write a letter to Santa, and meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

If you can’t make it on an event weekend, the lights and decorations stay up through mid-January. A nightly show runs from 6:30 to 7 p.m. during that time.

Holly Beach Park’s Winter Wonderland opens Friday, Dec. 11.

Light shows run every 30 minutes from 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 11–12 and Dec. 18–19.

Hot chocolate, popcorn and letters to Santa are free.

A nightly show runs from 6:30 to 7 p.m. through mid-January.

For more information, call 609-522-5837 or visit the City of Wildwood website. A full list of holiday events in the Wildwoods is at WildwoodHoliday.com or 609-729-9000.