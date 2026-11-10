Holy god! Nj man scratches off $1m lottery winner at gas station

A $20 ticket, a million-dollar shock and plans to pay off the house.

NETCONG, NJ – A routine stop at a Morris County gas station turned into a million-dollar moment when a New Jersey Lottery player scratched a $20 ticket and realized he might have just won the biggest prize of his life. The stunned winner scratched his ticket right at the Netcong Valero and could hardly believe what he was seeing.

“I never thought I would win,” the player told the New Jersey Lottery. “I scratched it off right there and I said, ‘Holy God, I think I won a million dollars!”

The $1 million prize was won Friday, November 6, on the New Jersey $1 Million Premier CA$H Scratch-Off game. The winning ticket was purchased at Netcong Valero, located at 10 Route 46 East in Netcong, according to a lottery announcement Tuesday.

$20 Scratch-Off Delivers Million-Dollar Surprise in Morris County

The winner, described by lottery officials as a regular player, purchased the $20 scratch-off ticket before discovering his million-dollar prize at the gas station.

His reaction captured the disbelief of someone who had played the lottery before but never expected a life-changing payout.

Rather than making extravagant plans, the winner has already identified two practical ways to use his newfound fortune.

He intends to pay off his house and purchase a car, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The winner chose to remain anonymous, and officials did not release additional identifying information.

The prize is among the top awards available in the $1 Million Premier CA$H game, which still has two $1 million top prizes remaining, according to the lottery’s November 10 announcement.

For other scratch-off players, those remaining prizes mean the game has not yet exhausted its highest advertised awards.

Netcong Lottery Win Follows Massive Bergen County Jackpot

The Morris County win comes during an extraordinary stretch of major prizes for New Jersey Lottery players.

Just two days earlier, on November 4, an $847 million lottery ticket was sold at Wegmans Food Market, located at 100 Farm View in Montvale, Bergen County, according to the lottery.

Another major prize was recorded in Bergen County when a Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $717,734 was sold at Fort Lee Tiger Mart, located at 1616 Bergen Boulevard in Fort Lee.

The state’s recent winning-ticket announcements also included a $200,000 Powerball prize, four $50,000 Powerball prizes and a $50,000 Payday prize.

Together, the payouts made for a remarkable opening week of November, with winning tickets sold at gas stations, grocery stores and other neighborhood retailers.

The Netcong prize stands out because the player discovered his winning ticket right where he bought it.

For one regular lottery customer, what started with a $20 purchase ended with the kind of surprise most players only imagine.

Two More Million-Dollar Prizes Remain Up for Grabs

The New Jersey Lottery confirmed that two top prizes remain available in the $1 Million Premier CA$H game following the Netcong winner’s lucky purchase.

The game is part of the Lottery’s lineup of instant tickets, which offer predetermined prizes without requiring players to wait for a drawing.

Players can check current prize availability and game information through the New Jersey Lottery’s official website.

The $1 million winner’s name has not been disclosed, consistent with the player’s decision to remain anonymous.

For Netcong Valero, the sale has put a Route 46 gas station in the spotlight. The million-dollar ticket also follows Shore News Network’s initial report on the Morris County win.

The winner’s plans are refreshingly straightforward: pay off the mortgage, buy a car and enjoy the financial freedom that comes with an unexpected seven-figure prize.