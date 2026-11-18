A late-night inferno engulfs a Colts Neck Road home, sending an elderly resident to the hospital.

HOWELL, NJ – An 81-year-old Howell Township man escaped a raging house fire Monday night after a passing motorist spotted the flames and called 911, but the elderly resident suffered burns and had to be flown to a hospital for treatment.

The fire broke out at a residence at 108 Colts Neck Road shortly before 11:15 p.m. November 16, prompting an emergency response from police, firefighters and medical personnel. Officers arriving at the property discovered the home fully engulfed in flames, according to the Howell Township Police Department.

The home’s lone resident, identified as David Miller, 81, had managed to get outside before officers arrived. Police said Miller was escorted away from the burning residence by the caller and responding officers before being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Good Samaritan Spots Howell House Fire and Calls 911

The emergency began at approximately 11:14 p.m. Monday when a motorist traveling through the area noticed an active structure fire at the Colts Neck Road residence.

The driver contacted 911, alerting emergency responders to the rapidly developing situation.

When officers reached the address, they found the house already fully engulfed in flames.

Miller, the only person living at the residence, had safely exited the burning building.

According to the Howell Township Police Department, the caller and police officers helped escort him away from the property.

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Although Miller escaped the fire, he suffered burn injuries during the incident.

Emergency personnel arranged for him to be transported by helicopter to Barnabas Medical Center for additional treatment.

Police did not disclose the severity of his burns or provide an updated medical condition in their November 17 announcement.

No other residents were reported to have been inside the home.

Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed Home on Colts Neck Road

Multiple fire departments responded to the late-night emergency to bring the flames under control.

Fire suppression operations involved firefighters from Adelphia, Squankum and Farmingdale, according to the police department’s press release.

The departments worked to extinguish the blaze while emergency personnel assisted the injured resident.

The extent of the damage to the residence was not detailed in the announcement, although officers reported that the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Authorities did not specify how long firefighters remained at the scene or when the fire was brought under control.

The Howell Township Police Department confirmed that the blaze does not currently appear to have been suspicious or deliberately set.

However, that preliminary assessment does not establish what caused the fire.

Investigators have not publicly identified an ignition source or explained where inside the residence the fire originated.

Howell Fire Bureau Investigating Cause of Late-Night Blaze

The Howell Fire Bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

According to the police department, investigators are examining the origin of the blaze, although there is presently no indication that it was intentionally set.

The department has not announced any criminal investigation or reported evidence suggesting arson.

The emergency highlights the dangers of residential fires, particularly when they develop rapidly during nighttime hours.

In this case, Miller was able to escape the burning home, while a passing motorist’s 911 call helped bring emergency responders to the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the residence had functioning smoke alarms or how the elderly resident first became aware of the flames.

The investigation remains open while fire officials work to determine the cause.

For Miller, the late-night emergency ended with an escape from the burning residence and a helicopter trip to a hospital for treatment of his burns.