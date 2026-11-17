A passing driver spotted the flames and called 911, then helped lead the homeowner away from the fully engulfed house on Colts Neck Road.

HOWELL, N.J. — A Howell man was flown to the hospital with burn injuries after escaping a fire that engulfed his Colts Neck Road home late Monday, police said.

A passing driver saw the fire and called 911 at about 11:14 p.m., the Howell Township Police Department said.

When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed. Its only resident, David Miller, 81, had already gotten out on his own. The driver who called for help and police officers walked him away from the burning home.

Miller suffered burn injuries. A medical helicopter flew him to Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston for treatment, and Howell EMS treated him at the scene first.

Firefighters from the Adelphia, Squankum and Farmingdale fire departments put out the fire.

Police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious or deliberate. The Howell Fire Bureau is still investigating its cause.

Anyone with information can contact Lt. J. Barroqueiro of the Howell Township Police Department at 732-938-4111.