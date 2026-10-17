Human remains found behind dc buildings identified as 25-year-old man, death ruled homicide

Five months after skeletal remains were discovered off Georgia Avenue, police have confirmed a homicide but still don’t know how the victim died.

WASHINGTON, DC – Human skeletal remains discovered behind buildings along Georgia Avenue in Northwest DC have been identified as those of a 25-year-old man whose death has now been classified as a homicide. The discovery, made five months ago, has left investigators searching for answers about what happened to Jahari Garrett and who may be responsible for his death.

Garrett, a resident of Northwest DC, was identified by the Metropolitan Police Department in a Friday, October 16 announcement. His remains were discovered May 15 behind the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, where officers responding to a report of possible human remains found a body in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The District’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner examined the remains and determined that the manner of death was homicide, although the specific cause of death could not be established. Police are now investigating Garrett’s death as a homicide and offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Grisly Discovery Behind Georgia Avenue Buildings Leads to Homicide Investigation

The investigation began Friday, May 15, when Third District officers responded to the rear of the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of skeletal remains.

When officers arrived, they located human remains that had undergone extensive decomposition.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination, beginning the process of determining the person’s identity and circumstances of death.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s October 16 announcement, the remains were identified as belonging to Jahari Garrett, 25, of Northwest DC.

The medical examiner determined that Garrett’s death was a homicide but could not establish an exact cause of death.

That distinction is significant. A homicide ruling means the death was attributed to the actions of another person, even though medical examiners could not determine the specific injury or mechanism that caused Garrett to die.

Police have not disclosed when Garrett was last seen alive, how long his remains may have been at the location or what evidence led the medical examiner to classify the death as a homicide.

Five Months Later, Detectives Still Seeking Answers About Garrett’s Death

The homicide determination marks a major development in an investigation that began with the discovery of unidentified remains in May.

Despite the October announcement, investigators have not publicly identified a suspect, disclosed a possible motive or announced any arrests.

The department also has not released information about the circumstances that brought Garrett to the Georgia Avenue location.

The case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department, with detectives working to establish the events leading to Garrett’s death.

Without a publicly established cause of death, police have not said whether Garrett suffered gunshot wounds, stab wounds or another form of fatal injury.

The discovery raises unanswered questions about the final days of the 25-year-old’s life, particularly when he died and how his remains came to be behind the Northwest DC buildings.

DC Police Offer $25K Reward for Information in Garrett Homicide

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about Garrett or the circumstances surrounding his death to contact police.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for homicides committed in the District.

Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099 or submit a text tip to 50411.

Police advise residents not to confront anyone they believe may be connected to the investigation.

The homicide remains an open case, with investigators seeking information that could establish what happened before Garrett’s remains were discovered on May 15.

For Garrett’s family and those who knew him, the medical examiner’s findings provide an important answer about the nature of his death while leaving the circumstances surrounding it unresolved.