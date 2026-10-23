Hunter left dangling upside down on maryland mountain rescued by police helicopter

A dramatic aerial rescue unfolded in Allegany County after a hunter fell from a tree stand and became suspended high above the ground.

LONACONING, MD – A hunter left hanging upside down after falling from a tree stand on a remote Allegany County mountainside was rescued Thursday in a dramatic operation involving a Maryland State Police helicopter and specialized rescue teams. Emergency crews had to locate the stranded man, free him from his suspended position and lift him out of the rugged terrain by helicopter.

The rescue unfolded on Jackson Mountain near Lonaconing after emergency officials requested assistance from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command at approximately 11:49 a.m. Thursday, October 22. The hunter had fallen from his tree stand and was left suspended in an inverted position somewhere along the mountain.

Maryland State Police dispatched the crew of Trooper 5 along with an Allegany County Advanced Technical Rescue specialist. After an intricate operation involving rescuers on the ground and a hovering helicopter, the hunter was safely lowered and transported to a hospital in Cumberland for treatment.

Hunter Trapped Upside Down After Tree Stand Fall

According to an October 23 Maryland State Police announcement, Allegany County officials requested aviation support after receiving reports that a hunter had fallen from his tree stand on Jackson Mountain.

The situation presented an unusual rescue challenge. The hunter was suspended in the air, hanging upside down, and his precise location on the mountain was initially unknown.

That combination of difficult terrain and the victim’s suspended position required specialized equipment and personnel trained in technical rescue operations.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Trooper 5, a Leonardo AW139 helicopter equipped for aerial rescue missions.

An Allegany County Advanced Technical Rescue specialist accompanied the aviation crew to assist with reaching and recovering the stranded hunter.

Helicopter Crew Lowers Rescuers Onto Mountain

After reaching the area, Trooper 5’s pilots positioned the helicopter above a clearing where rescue personnel could be deployed.

The crew lowered a Maryland State Police Trooper/Rescue Technician and the Allegany County technical rescue specialist to the ground.

Specialized rescue equipment was then deployed from the helicopter to first responders working below.

The teams coordinated their efforts to reach the hunter and safely release him from the position in which he had become suspended.

The technical portion of the rescue lasted approximately 25 minutes, according to Maryland State Police.

Rescuers successfully lowered the man to the ground, ending the immediate danger of remaining suspended upside down.

But the recovery operation was not finished.

With the hunter now on the ground, the aviation crew prepared to extract him from the mountainside.

Maryland State Police Hoist Injured Hunter to Safety

Trooper 5’s crew conducted an aerial hoist operation, lifting the hunter and a Trooper/Rescue Technician into the helicopter.

The hoist allowed rescuers to evacuate the injured man without requiring a lengthy ground transport through the mountain terrain.

Once aboard the aircraft, the hunter was transported to a hospital in Cumberland for treatment of his injuries.

Maryland State Police did not disclose the man’s identity, the extent of his injuries or his condition following transport.

The department also did not specify how long the hunter had been suspended before emergency responders reached him.

The rescue required cooperation among multiple agencies, including fire departments from Barton, Lonaconing, LaVale, Shaft, Westernport, Midland, Frostburg and Mount Savage.

Personnel from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services also assisted.

The large response reflected the technical demands of recovering an injured person from an elevated position in a mountainous area.

Specialized Helicopter Rescue Capabilities Put to Work

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has operated since 1970 and maintains a fleet of 10 Leonardo AW139 helicopters stationed at seven bases across Maryland.

Its aircraft are available around the clock for medical evacuations, search-and-rescue operations, law enforcement missions and other emergencies.

The Jackson Mountain incident demonstrated how aerial rescue equipment can help emergency personnel reach people in locations where conventional rescue methods may be difficult.

Tree stand falls can create particularly dangerous situations when a hunter becomes suspended in a safety harness or other equipment and cannot return to the ground without assistance.

In this case, the hunter’s inverted position and location on the mountain required rescuers to coordinate an aerial deployment, technical lowering operation and helicopter hoist.

The coordinated response ultimately brought the hunter down from his suspended position and into medical care.