Hyattsville Teen Found Shot Dead in Neighborhood Park, Police Hunt Suspect

HYATTSVILLE, MD – An 18-year-old Hyattsville resident was found fatally shot Thursday morning at Langley-Hampshire Neighborhood Park, prompting a homicide investigation by Prince George’s County police. Authorities identified the victim as Omar Jonathan Ventura Ajbal, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, officers responded to the park at approximately 10:55 a.m. Thursday, October 29, after receiving a report of an unresponsive male. Officers from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police’s Prince George’s County Division also responded.

When officers arrived, they located Ventura Ajbal suffering from one or more gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives with the department’s Homicide Unit have taken over the investigation and are working to identify whoever was responsible for the shooting. Police have not released a suspect description or announced any arrests.

Investigators are also attempting to establish a motive for the killing. Authorities have not disclosed when the shooting occurred or whether anyone witnessed the incident.

The shooting occurred at Langley-Hampshire Neighborhood Park, located in an unincorporated section of Hyattsville. The Prince George’s County Police Department handles homicide investigations within the jurisdiction of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police’s Prince George’s County Division.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers should reference case number 26-0057681 when providing information.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to determine what led to the shooting and identify those involved. No additional details about the circumstances surrounding Ventura Ajbal’s death have been released.