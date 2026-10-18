ICE Arrests Liberian Man With Child Rape Conviction and Final Removal Order

ERO Philadelphia says Leo Robert Jackson was taken into custody September 16 and has a record that includes failure to comply with sex-offender registration requirements.

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Immigration officers arrested Leo Robert Jackson, a Liberian national with a child rape conviction and a final order of removal, according to an October 16 announcement from ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia office.

The agency said officers arrested Jackson on September 16. Its announcement did not identify the arrest location.

ERO Philadelphia described Jackson as unlawfully present in the United States and listed convictions for rape of a child, forgery, simple assault, criminal mischief and failure to comply with sex-offender registration requirements.

Agency reports Jackson is in custody

Jackson has “a final order of removal,” the agency wrote. The announcement ended: “Now in ICE custody!”

The ICE post did not provide the dates or jurisdictions of his convictions, details of his sentences or a timetable for removal.