Boston, MA – Days after the Massachusetts State Lottery shared a photo of a Boston man smiling behind a $1 million oversized check, federal immigration officers arrested him.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said officers arrested Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, a native of El Salvador, on Tuesday in East Boston. ICE said the arrest followed a foot chase. The agency announced the arrest Wednesday.

According to ICE, Velasquez-Morales came into the country in 2013, and an immigration judge ordered him removed in 2014.

“For more than 12 years, Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales ignored a judge’s order to deport and remained in the United States illegally,” ICE Boston said.

“Looks like his luck ran out,” said Micah Bock, ICE’s assistant director of public affairs.

What happened ICE arrested Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales in East Boston on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Massachusetts State Lottery had posted a photo of him holding a $1 million check.

ICE said he entered the U.S. in 2013 and was ordered removed in 2014.

He won on a $10 “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket bought in East Boston.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced the win on Saturday. It said Velasquez-Morales matched 11 words on a “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket, and that the winning ticket was the “first puzzle he scratched.”

The lottery’s posts showed him holding a ceremonial check at its headquarters in Dorchester, and commenters congratulated him on the prize. He bought the $10 ticket at a market in East Boston and chose the one-time cash payout, $650,000 before taxes, instead of annual payments.

ICE then shared the same photo when it announced the arrest. The agency said the winning ticket “ultimately led to his arrest.”

Relatives of Velasquez-Morales have asked for his release.

The arrest comes as ICE steps up enforcement across Massachusetts, where federal officials and immigrant advocates have clashed over the agency’s tactics and over local limits on cooperating with immigration agents. Federal officials say people with final deportation orders are a priority. Advocates say aggressive arrests spread fear in immigrant neighborhoods such as East Boston.

Velasquez-Morales remains in ICE custody.

For more Massachusetts and immigration news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Massachusetts State Lottery