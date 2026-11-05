Ice says ms-13 member rammed vehicles and crashed into guardrail trying to flee arrest in northern virginia

Walter Alexander Soto-Rodriguez, already under a federal removal order, was caught on foot after a chase that ended 20 feet from his wrecked vehicle, according to ICE.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Federal agents arrested a man they describe as a documented member of the MS-13 street gang Oct. 29 after he allegedly tried to escape in his vehicle, clipping an agency car, hitting parked vehicles and finally crashing into a guardrail. ICE’s Washington, D.C. Fugitive Operations Team apprehended Walter Alexander Soto-Rodriguez in Alexandria, in Fairfax County, according to the agency. No injuries were reported.

Chase Ended at a Guardrail

Ice washington, d. C. Fugitive operations team officers at the scene in alexandria, virginia, where they arrested an alleged ms-13 member on oct. 29.

According to ICE, Soto-Rodriguez tried to flee in his vehicle during the apprehension, clipping the corner of one ICE vehicle and striking several parked cars. Officers said he then drove recklessly at a high rate of speed, weaving around civilian vehicles and entering the opposing lane of travel.

The vehicle eventually fishtailed, crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a guardrail, ICE said. Officers pinned the car in place to prevent it from moving again. Soto-Rodriguez then got out and ran about 20 feet before officers caught up and arrested him.

Prior Removal Order

ICE says Soto-Rodriguez entered the United States illegally in May 2016 near Lukeville, Arizona, without being admitted, inspected or paroled by an immigration official. On May 8, 2025, a Justice Department immigration judge ordered him removed from the country. The agency identified him as a member of the MS-13 Gangsters Clique.

“Walter Alexander Soto-Rodriguez has proven to be a significant danger to our Northern Virginia communities,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Robert Guadian. He said the suspect displayed a “blatant disregard for human life” and put other motorists at risk, adding that officers got to him before anyone was hurt.

Guadian said ICE will continue to prioritize arresting and removing criminal alien offenders from communities in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland. ICE did not say whether Soto-Rodriguez faces new criminal charges in connection with the crash or when he is expected to be removed. Follow more immigration news on Shore News Network.