Apple’s autocorrect has been adding an apostrophe that doesn’t belong for years, and the latest update didn’t fix it. One quick setting stops it for good.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Toms River residents who text on an iPhone probably know the problem well. You type Toms River, and Apple’s autocorrect changes it to “Tom’s River.” Enough is enough, people. Stop ignoring this problem and do something about it today.

It’s wrong, and it has bothered people in Toms River for about as long as there have been iPhones. This week’s iOS update brought no relief. If it drives you crazy, though, you can fix it yourself in less than a minute. Most people just ignore it and post their message as “Tom’s River,” annoying everyone who is forced to watch the debauchery firsthand.

Solving the problem Apple’s autocorrect often adds an apostrophe to Toms River, which is spelled without one.

A Text Replacement entry with a blank shortcut teaches the keyboard the correct spelling.

The fix syncs to your other Apple devices signed in with the same iCloud account.

The township’s official name has no apostrophe. That isn’t a typo. For more than a century, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names has discouraged apostrophes in place names, which is why towns across the country, including Toms River, are spelled without them. Autocorrect treats “Toms” as a misspelled possessive and “fixes” it.

How to Stop the Apostrophe

Add a Text Replacement entry:

Open Settings, then go to General > Keyboard > Text Replacement. Tap the + button in the top-right corner. Type Toms River in the Phrase field. Leave the Shortcut field blank. Tap Save.

The keyboard now treats Toms River as a known phrase and stops inserting the apostrophe. The entry syncs through iCloud to your other Apple devices signed in to the same account, including an iPad or Mac.

If that doesn’t solve it: Check your existing replacements. In the same Text Replacement menu, look for any entry that turns “Toms River” into “Tom’s River.” Swipe left on it and tap Delete .

In the same Text Replacement menu, look for any entry that turns “Toms River” into “Tom’s River.” Swipe left on it and tap . Reset the keyboard dictionary. If your phone has learned the wrong spelling, go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Keyboard Dictionary and enter your passcode. This clears every word your keyboard has learned, not just this one.

If your phone has learned the wrong spelling, go to and enter your passcode. This clears every word your keyboard has learned, not just this one. Turn off Auto-Correction. Toggle Auto-Correction off under Settings > General > Keyboard if you want full control over every word you type. Apple has more on keyboard settings on its iPhone support site.

Toms River isn’t the only New Jersey town with the problem. The same fix works for any place name your phone keeps “correcting.”

For more Toms River news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: U.S. Board on Geographic Names, Apple Support