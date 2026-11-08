Sunset park house where 6 died faced illegal basement complaints inspectors couldn't check

City records show complaints in 2025 that the 1915 rowhouse’s basement was being turned into an apartment without a permit. Inspectors made several visits but couldn’t get inside.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Six adults died early Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in a fire at 653 58th Street in Sunset Park. The house had been the subject of complaints to New York City building officials, who had been unable to get inside to inspect it, according to city records cited by The Associated Press.

The complaints were filed with the Department of Buildings in 2025. They alleged that the basement was being illegally converted into an apartment and that construction had gone on for about a month without a permit. City inspectors returned to the property several times, most recently in August, and could not get in, according to the records.

Officials have not said whether the basement work had anything to do with the fire or with how fast it spread. FDNY fire marshals have not determined a cause.

Fire on every floor when crews arrived

The FDNY said neighbors reported the fire just after 1:30 a.m. Units arrived in about three minutes and found fire in the cellar and on both upper floors.

“Upon arrival, we had fire on every floor—cellar, first and second floors—fire blowing out every window, meeting us at the front door,” Chief of Fire Operations Kevin Woods said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others died after being taken to hospitals. Firefighters rescued residents trapped behind window bars at the back of the first floor. A staircase inside the house partly collapsed.

Four other civilians, three firefighters and two police officers were hurt. The FDNY said none of the injuries were life-threatening. The three-alarm fire drew 74 units and 231 fire and EMS members and was under control at about 4:30 a.m.

As of the latest public reports, the medical examiner had not released the victims’ names. Officials said all six were adults.

Lithium-ion battery under investigation

A lithium-ion battery was found at the scene, and the FDNY called in hazardous materials crews. Fire officials have stressed that they do not yet know whether it started the fire or was simply burned in it.

The FDNY said the fire likely began on the second floor before spreading through the building.

The investigation comes about a week after a fire in the Bronx killed a mother and three children. Fire officials blamed that fire on an e-bike battery. The FDNY says more than 400 fires in the city this year have been linked to lithium-ion batteries. Those fires have caused at least six deaths and more than 70 injuries, according to fire officials.

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Lithium-ion battery fires are also a growing worry at the Jersey Shore. In 2024, Toms River fire investigators issued a safety warning after an e-bike battery caught fire, then reignited after crews had removed it. Earlier this year, investigators said they could not rule out lithium-ion battery failure in a Toms River house fire that seriously injured a woman.

Sunset park fire that killed 6 hit house with illegal basement complaints, city records show

Wood-frame rowhouses and displaced neighbors

City property records show the house was built in 1915. Fire officials said it is one of 25 attached wood-frame homes on the block, with wood roofs, floors and walls under vinyl siding. Officials warned that this kind of construction lets fire spread quickly from one house to the next.

The fire spread into one neighboring home, and the house on the other side was also damaged. The Department of Buildings issued full vacate orders for both buildings. Eight displaced neighbors were placed in hotels.

According to city records, the house was sold several years ago to a company called One Golden Sunshine Corp. The company has not commented publicly. The fire is the deadliest in New York City so far this year.

The cause is still under investigation by FDNY fire marshals. First Deputy Commissioner Daniel Flynn said the department will release it once it is determined.