It’s All Lakewood: Online real estate advertisement sparks controversy and criticism from Toms River, Jackson, Brick, and Manchester

A real estate video telling Brooklyn buyers that “it’s all called Lakewood” drew hundreds of reactions from longtime Ocean and Monmouth County residents. Many insist their towns are separate places with centuries of their own history. Some of the replies crossed into open antisemitism.

A short real estate video aimed at families leaving Brooklyn has reopened one of the Jersey Shore’s touchiest debates: where Lakewood ends, and its neighbors begin. For some “Living in Lakewood” is a sense of pride, even if they live in surrounding towns in what is being called by realtors as “the Greater Lakewood” area. It also being called “Five Towns New Jersey” in some circles, a homage to Five Towns in New York.

The Facebook reel, posted by a Lakewood-based real estate creator, joked that Brooklyn is simply called Lakewood. It then pointed viewers to Toms River, Manchester, Howell and Jackson as options with “different vibes” and “different price points.” The idea was to help buyers pick a town. What followed was a comment-section fight over identity, growth, and whether a “Greater Lakewood” exists at all and how one communitys view of a region differs from others view of that same region.

Two Very Different Maps

For some newcomers, the regional label is a point of pride. One commenter wrote that in their community, the whole area is “Greater Lakewood,” and that Lakewood is the reason they want to live there. Others said they were simply glad to trade Brooklyn’s crowding for parking lots, trees and lakes.

Longtime residents saw it differently. Again and again, commenters made the same point: Toms River, Jackson, Howell, Brick and Manchester are not suburbs of Lakewood. They’re established communities with their own governments, personalities and cultures. One retiree who moved from Brooklyn decades ago, first to Lakewood and later to Jackson, described a quiet town of lakes, deer and clean air, and summed up his advice in three words: “mind your business.”

History backs the longtime residents on one point. Most of these towns are actually older than Lakewood. Toms River began as Dover Township, chartered in 1768. Howell was incorporated in 1801, Jackson in 1844, Brick in 1850 and Manchester in 1865. Lakewood itself wasn’t carved out of Brick and Howell until 1892, and it spent its early decades as a winter resort for wealthy New Yorkers before Beth Medrash Govoha, now one of the world’s largest yeshivas, opened there in 1943.

Growth, Strain and a Line Some Crossed

The shift people are describing is real. A Shore News Network review of U.S. Census Bureau figures shows Lakewood grew 46% between 2010 and 2020, to 135,158 residents. Recent estimates put it at roughly 143,800, making it New Jersey’s fourth-largest municipality. Much of that growth has spilled into neighboring towns, and Toms River, Jackson and Brick are now among the fastest-growing municipalities in the state.

Several commenters raised everyday concerns that come up at township meetings across Ocean County: traffic on Route 9, strained roads and infrastructure, and the pace of new housing. One Jewish commenter said she shares frustration over poorly kept properties, but noted that rundown houses can be found on any street, regardless of who lives there.

Others went much further, using slurs, “invasion” language and stereotypes about Orthodox Jewish families. Other readers called those comments out in the same thread. That kind of hostility has had legal consequences here before. Jackson Township settled a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit in 2022 over zoning ordinances that federal officials said were designed to keep Orthodox Jewish schools and families out of town. It then paid $575,000 to settle a related case brought by the state Attorney General’s Office.

For buyers relocating from Brooklyn and residents who have lived here for generations, the question in the video is about more than real estate. The towns share roads, schools and a fast-changing real estate market, but many of the people who already live there want them treated as distinct places, not neighborhoods or subdivisions of Lakewood.

However, plans at the county call for a major 5-lane highway connector that starts in Jackson, goes through Lakewood, and connects to major arteries in Toms River along Route 9 and Route 70. That Cross Street project will turn the once sleepy farm road into a major highway connecting Jackson to Toms River through Lakewood.