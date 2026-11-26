Jackson, NJ – The Jackson Township Council has formally thanked the volunteers who raise money behind the scenes to keep the township’s library programs going.

At its Nov. 10 meeting, the council presented a proclamation honoring the Friends of the Library and declaring Oct. 18–24, 2026, as National Friends of Libraries Week in Jackson Township.

The proclamation recognized the group’s volunteer work and its fundraising for library services, educational programs and community events.

Friends of the Library members volunteer their time to raise money and to push for resources the library needs. Township officials said the money they raise helps pay for: Children’s summer reading programs

Special events

Educational activities

New equipment the library needs

That help lets the library offer more programs to residents of every age, from young children just learning to read to adults looking for research help and continuing education.

About the group The Jackson Township Council presented a proclamation honoring the Friends of the Library at its Nov. 10 meeting.

It designated Oct. 18–24, 2026, as National Friends of Libraries Week in the township.

The volunteer group raises money for summer reading, special events, educational programs and equipment.

Township officials are encouraging more residents to get involved.

The proclamation also stressed that libraries need steady funding so they can offer both printed books and electronic resources, plus trained staff for research help, reading suggestions and children’s services.

Council members thanked the group for its long-running commitment to the township. They said the Friends make library programs stronger and help build a more connected, informed and involved community.

Township officials said they hope the recognition will raise awareness of the group’s work and bring in more residents to support the library. Officials also invited residents to join them in thanking the Friends for their service.

Jackson residents are served by the Jackson Branch of the Ocean County Library system.

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Sources: Jackson Township, Ocean County Library