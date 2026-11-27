Jackson, NJ – Jackson Councilman Chris Pollak is telling voters not to support elected officials who take “free trips to Israel.” His comments came after Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy traveled there with a national sheriffs’ delegation and met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Pollak, who was re-elected this month on Mayor-elect Elliott Shem-Tov’s “Fight for Jackson” slate, made the remarks in a video on the “Fight for Jackson” Facebook page.

“If you have an elected official and they’re taking free trips to Israel or any other country, I would certainly not vote for them anytime they’re up for election.” Jackson Councilman Chris Pollak said.

“It’s crazy I have to talk about this, but if your local elected officials are taking free trips to Israel or any other country, there’s something wrong there,” Pollak said. “And if they’re claiming this is to do something for their job representing you, they’re full of it.”

Here’s how it went down Sheriff Michael Mastronardy traveled to Israel with a National Sheriffs’ Association delegation.

The sheriffs met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and toured the ZAKA and Hatzalah emergency volunteer groups.

Councilman Chris Pollak urged residents not to vote for officials who take “free trips to Israel or any other country.”

The sheriff said the trip will help his office improve its emergency preparedness.

What the Sheriff Says the Trip Was For

The sheriff’s office said Mastronardy joined a National Sheriffs’ Association delegation in Israel, where he visited the volunteer emergency groups ZAKA Search and Rescue and Hatzalah and met with Herzog.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hatzalah volunteers give emergency medical care around the clock and often arrive within minutes. ZAKA responds to disasters and mass-casualty incidents, caring for victims and making sure the dead are treated with dignity.

Sheriffs from across the country sat in on briefings with ZAKA leaders and toured the group’s headquarters, the office said. That included its supply warehouse, where they saw portable lighting, generators, response shelters and other field equipment. ZAKA staff explained how they organize, train and send out teams “when every minute counts.”

“Visits like this give law enforcement leaders a chance to learn from experienced responders and bring new ideas home,” the sheriff’s office said. “The lessons from this trip will help the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office keep improving how we prepare for emergencies and serve our community.”

The office thanked the National Sheriffs’ Association, ZAKA and Hatzalah “for this opportunity.”

Outreach to Ocean County’s religious communities, including those at risk of bias-motivated violence, has been a hallmark of Mastronardy’s time as sheriff. He has a long record of working with the county’s Jewish, Hindu and Muslim communities.

Throughout the year, Mastronardy regularly visits Hindu temples, mosques and Orthodox Jewish synagogues, as well as Christian churches and houses of worship of other faiths. These visits are one of the signature community outreach efforts of his office, and they have earned him wide respect in the county’s underserved religious and minority communities.

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Sources: Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, National Sheriffs’ Association, Fight for Jackson