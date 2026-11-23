Mary Nelson stepped down after eight months as chief. The permanent replacement could become one of Mayor-elect Elliot Shem-Tov’s first big decisions.

JACKSON, N.J. – Jackson Township has named George Vidalis acting police chief following Chief Mary Nelson’s announced retirement. That makes Vidalis the third person to lead the department in less than two years.

Nelson’s stay at the top was short. She took over from longtime Chief Matthew Kunz, who left the department in a firestorm after suing the township and winning a $2 million settlement, including $1.4 million in whistleblower-related damages.

Key Points George Vidalis is serving as acting police chief after Mary Nelson announced her retirement after about eight months as chief.

Vidalis has not been named permanent chief, and it is not clear whether that decision will fall to Mayor Jennifer Kuhn or Mayor-elect Elliot Shem-Tov.

If Kuhn does not act in the roughly 40 days left in her term, Shem-Tov will have to choose a chief and negotiate a police union contract.

Kunz led the department for 17 years and retired Feb. 1 under the settlement. His 2024 lawsuit named the township, Kuhn and Public Safety Director Joseph Candido. It centered on Candido’s appointment as public safety director over the chief and on salary increases Kunz said were withheld for years.

Nelson made history when she replaced him, becoming Jackson’s first female police chief. Kuhn appointed her interim chief, and she was formally sworn in Feb. 10. She had already been the department’s first female lieutenant and first female captain. She began her career in 2001 as a dispatcher with the Ocean Township police in Waretown.

Nelson announced her retirement this fall and has hinted the decision may be health-related.

Decision Could Land on Shem-Tov’s Desk

Vidalis has not been made permanent chief. It is not yet known whether he will get the full appointment before the end of the year under Kuhn, or after Jan. 1, when Shem-Tov takes office.

Former Chief Mary Nelson

Vidalis has already been acting as the department’s acting chief since October.

If Kuhn does not act in the roughly 40 days left before the end of the year, Shem-Tov will have to choose Nelson’s permanent replacement and negotiate a police union contract. Those two decisions could be the first real test of how he governs Jackson.

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Sources: Jackson Township