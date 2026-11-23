Jackson’s mayor-elect sits down today with the county commissioner his campaign targeted. The meeting could set the tone for how much county support Jackson gets over the next four years.

JACKSON, N.J. – Jackson Mayor-elect Elliot Shem-Tov is expected to meet today with Ocean County Commissioner Frank Sadeghi. During the campaign, Shem-Tov’s team went after Sadeghi over his comment that Jackson would soon be a city of 200,000 residents. The meeting will be Shem-Tov’s second fence-mending meeting after attending a luncheon with Lakewood, New Jersey, Senator Robert Singer last week in Atlantic City.

The meeting comes as Shem-Tov shifts from campaign mode to getting ready to run the township for the next four years. He takes office Jan. 1. Neither man has commented publicly on the meeting.

Key Points Shem-Tov is expected to meet Monday with Ocean County Commissioner Frank Sadeghi.

Shem-Tov’s campaign targeted Sadeghi over his remark that Jackson would soon be a city of 200,000 residents.

Sadeghi is a key figure in county funding and county projects that affect Jackson.

Neither man has commented publicly on the meeting.

The sit-down with Sadeghi could help cool tensions left over from the campaign. As a county commissioner, Sadeghi plays a key role in county funding and in county projects that affect Jackson, including roads, parks and other services the township relies on.

Mending Fences With County Leaders

Winning county support may be one of Shem-Tov’s biggest challenges in his first year. During the campaign, he criticized Ocean County GOP leaders, including Sadeghi.

Unless relations improve and the heated campaign rhetoric aimed at both men fades, county Republican Chairman George Gilmore could make that support harder to get.

Shem-Tov said he has no plan to meet with Chairman Gilmore.

Shem-Tov also faces other early decisions. Those include choosing a permanent police chief and negotiating a police union contract if outgoing Mayor Jennifer Kuhn does not act on them before her term ends.

Information about county government and the Board of County Commissioners is available from the County of Ocean.

For more Elliot Shem-Tov and Frank Sadeghi coverage, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: County of Ocean