Jackson Township, NJ – Jackson Township Mayor Jennifer Kuhn is pushing to preserve more than 300 acres along Grawtown Road, asking county officials to support acquiring land previously approved for development under earlier township administrations.

Kuhn sent a letter to the county this summer, asking it to preserve the land through the county’s Open Space Trust Fund. Today, Shore News Network learned that the county is holding discussions with the property owner. County officials would not discuss any ongoing negotiations at this time.

The Jackson Planning Board approved the project, known as Grawtown Estates, in 2024. Plans to develop the property go back decades, with prior approvals. The latest approval would include 528 single-family homes.

Photo: jackson mayor jennifer kuhn pushes county to preserve 301 acres on grawtown road

In a July 20 letter supporting the property’s preservation, obtained by Shore News Network, Kuhn identified the land as Block 19301, Lot 4, a 301.76-acre tract. She called for its preservation through the Ocean County Land Trust, describing the potential acquisition as an opportunity to protect natural resources and maintain Jackson’s rural character.

Mayor seeks county preservation of 301-acre property

Photo: jackson mayor jennifer kuhn pushes county to preserve 301 acres on grawtown road

Kuhn’s letter outlines her support for acquiring the property through the county’s land preservation program. The mayor argues that protecting the tract would provide lasting environmental benefits while preventing development on one of Jackson’s large remaining parcels.

“As Mayor of Jackson Township, I am writing to express my full and unwavering support for the preservation of Block 19301, Lot 4, a remarkable 301.76-acre property that presents an extraordinary opportunity to protect one of Jackson Township’s valuable natural resources for future generations,” Kuhn wrote.

The property sits along Grawtown Road, where concerns about increasing traffic and motor vehicle crashes have made questions about future development more urgent. The land had previously received development approval under earlier township administrations, according to information provided about the site.

Jackson Township encompasses more than 100 square miles and includes extensive forests, farmland and wildlife habitat. Kuhn said protecting large properties is essential to maintaining the balance between development and conservation.

Photo: jackson mayor jennifer kuhn pushes county to preserve 301 acres on grawtown road

“The preservation of this land through the Ocean County Land Trust would provide lasting benefits that extend far beyond today’s residents,” Kuhn wrote. “Conserved open space protects environmentally sensitive areas, provides vital habitat for local wildlife, enhances air and water quality, and preserves the rural character that makes Jackson Township a place so many families are proud to call home.”

The mayor also identified land preservation as a way to create a natural buffer against overdevelopment. Acquiring the Grawtown Road property for conservation would remove the tract from consideration for the development otherwise permitted by its existing approvals, provided the acquisition and permanent preservation are completed. Several other projects have been approved over the past 10 years in that section of Jackson.

“Preserving more than 300 acres is not simply about protecting land; it is about investing in our future,” Kuhn wrote. “It is about ensuring that our children and grandchildren will continue to enjoy the natural beauty that has defined Jackson Township for generations.”

The mayor said Jackson must continue encouraging responsible economic development while recognizing the importance of protecting environmentally significant land. She described the proposed acquisition as another potential milestone in the township’s conservation efforts.

Kuhn also praised the county’s ongoing preservation work and its partnerships with municipalities. She urged officials to pursue the property so that the land could remain protected for future generations.

The decision will now go before the Ocean County Commissioners and the Nautral Land Trust Advisory Board.