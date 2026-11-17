The outgoing mayor says she and Mayor-elect Elliott Shem-Tov will meet in December. She says her only regret is leaving her initiatives unfinished.

JACKSON, N.J. — Mayor Jennifer Kuhn said she will meet with Mayor-elect Elliott Shem-Tov in December to ensure a smooth and orderly transfer of power before he takes office in January.

Kuhn said she and Shem-Tov had a “pleasant conversation” after the election.

“We agreed to meet in December to ensure a smooth, respectful, and orderly transition of leadership,” Kuhn said. “I look forward to providing Mayor-Elect Shem Tov with the information, resources, and assistance he needs as he prepares to take office in January. His success is Jackson’s success.”

Jackson Mayor-Elect Eliott Shem-Tov on the Caltrops Podcast with Michael Caldarise.

Kuhn lost her bid for a full term. She was appointed mayor after the surprise resignation of former Mayor Michael Reina. She said she will now step back from public life.

“Serving as Mayor of Jackson Township has been a tremendous privilege,” Kuhn said. “As I prepare to return to private life and quieter days, I do so with gratitude and optimism for Jackson’s future.”

Kuhn has served Jackson for four years, first on the Township Council and then as mayor. She ran on a slate with council candidates Brian McCarron and John Pejoski, who were both seeking their first terms.

“Although I did not achieve reelection, I am proud to have conducted a campaign that was clean and focused on the issues that matter most to our community,” Kuhn said. “I extend my sincere congratulations to the winners and wish them success in their upcoming term.”

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She said she is proud of what her administration accomplished in its final year.

“Reflecting on the past year, I feel a deep sense of fulfillment for the progress made in cleaning up Jackson,” Kuhn said. “My only regret is not being able to complete the initiatives I have worked diligently on.”

She closed with the motto she said guided her time in office: “It’s never defeat; it’s about putting in 210% into everything you do.”

“Thank you again for allowing me to serve the residents of Jackson,” she said. “I look forward to seeing our community continue to grow and thrive.”