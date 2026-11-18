Thieves smashed through the front door of Brooklyn Square Pizza, forced open the cash register and took the money. Owner Peter Grippo was cleaning up Wednesday morning and still planned to open.

JACKSON, N.J. — Brooklyn Square Pizza, the Jackson pizzeria that won one of Dave Portnoy’s highest New Jersey scores, was broken into and vandalized overnight.

The burglars smashed through the front door of the shop at 265 S. New Prospect Road and broke the entire front window. Inside, they made a mess, forced open the cash register and stole the money before leaving. Owner Peter Grippo walked through the damage Wednesday morning. Grippo posted the video and made a statement this morning on Instagram.

“I guess the economy really is that bad,” Grippo said. “Now we gotta see what happened inside.”

He admitted the register may have been an easy target.

“They got me good, you know, and I usually do leave the drawer open. Sometimes the guys forget to close,” Grippo said. “You can’t get angry. They got me good.” He called the people responsible “lowlifes” and went straight to work cleaning up the broken glass. “What are you gonna do, right?” he said. “Anyway, broke my window. Got a lot of mess to do. Let’s finish cleaning up.”

Photo: Jackson Pizzeria That Got 8.9 One Bite Score Robbed and Vandalized Overnight Cash Register

Grippo guessed the break-in came down to desperation.

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“Maybe a guy needed gas money,” he said.

Despite the damage, Brooklyn Square opened for business Wednesday, and Grippo asked customers to come in and help the shop recover its losses.

“We will be open today in Jackson. This is the Jackson HQ,” he said. “Come see us. Help support us. Get our money back.”

The Pie That Put Jackson on the Map

Grippo, known to customers as “Peter Pizza,” grew up in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn and learned the trade there at Peter’s Pizza. He moved to Jackson and opened the first Brooklyn Square Pizza in July 2013. Its signature is the Brooklyn Upside Down square pie, with the cheese under the sauce.

The shop drew statewide attention in early 2020, when Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy stopped at the Jackson flagship for one of his “One Bite” pizza reviews. Portnoy gave the upside-down square pie an 8.9, among the highest scores he has handed out in New Jersey, and called it the best square pizza he had ever had. His review sent pizza lovers from across the state driving to Jackson for a slice.

Brooklyn Square later won Best Pizzeria in the USA on “Good Morning America.” It has since grown into a chain with several New Jersey locations, including Toms River and Manalapan. This year Grippo partnered on Kosher Square Pizza, a certified kosher shop in Oakhurst that uses his upside-down square recipe.

Anyone with information about the break-in can contact the Jackson Township Police Department.