Jackson Planning Board Fires R.C. Shea Law Firm After Lawyer Arrested and Charged with Child Exploitation Crimes

Board members voted unanimously to appoint Robin LaBue of a Lakewood law firm for the rest of the year and to tell R.C. Shea & Associates its services are no longer needed.

JACKSON, N.J. – The Jackson Township Planning Board has dropped attorney Robert C. Shea Jr. and his law firm, voting unanimously to bring in Robin LaBue of Rothstein, Mandell, Strohm, Halm & Cipriani as its new attorney. The move came a week after Shea was arrested on charges involving child sexual abuse material.

Board Moved Quickly

Board member Lisa Demarzo made the motion to appoint LaBue as planning board attorney for the remainder of the year. The motion also directed the board to send a letter to R.C. Shea & Associates advising that “their services are no longer needed or accepted by the planning board.”

The vote was unanimous and followed a public call from Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn for the board to remove Shea and cut ties with his firm. Kuhn said she was horrified by the arrest and announced that she was ending the township’s relationship with R.C. Shea & Associates, as SNN reported last week. Shea had held several legal roles in Jackson Township, including planning board attorney, zoning board conflict attorney, municipal public defender and special legal counsel.

Last week, Mayor Jennifer Kuhn had announced the township also cut ties with Shea. She urged the planning board to follow suit.

What Prosecutors Say About the Case

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Shea was charged with distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material after investigators traced online activity to two locations: his home in Berkeley Township and the Toms River office building where his law firm is located. Authorities said they recovered images from his phones, and SNN reported that the activity was traced through Snapchat and that he had photos on multiple devices, according to court documents.

Jail records showed Shea has been released from custody after a pretrial detention hearing under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

The planning board’s decision closes one chapter for the township, which now has to sort out how the departure affects other Shea-held roles and contracts. Shea’s other appointments, including the public defender post, were not addressed in the vote. More on the case is available in SNN’s Ocean County coverage.