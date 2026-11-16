The owner of 45 Pitney Lane wants the house officially approved as a house of worship. It already draws dozens of cars every Sabbath and has been at the center of years of fighting over Orthodox prayer homes in Jackson.

JACKSON, N.J. — It looks like a house on a quiet residential street. From Friday night through Saturday night, dozens of cars line both sides of Pitney Lane outside it. It has been operating as a house of worship for many years, but as most land use problems in Jackson, it is do first, ask for forgiveness later.

On Monday night, the owner of 45 Pitney Lane goes before the Jackson Township Planning Board to make it official after a nearly decade-long battle with the township over how many people came in and out of the home. It was also a key player in Jackson’s infamous port-a-potty ban as it had a near-permanent port-a-potty on site for months at a time curbside.

COJ Holdings LLC is seeking preliminary and final major site plan approval to change the use of the property from residential to a house of worship. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson Township municipal building, 95 West Veterans Highway. The application, filed by attorney Adam Pfeffer with engineering firm Civil Core Consulting, is listed for initial testimony.

The township deemed the application complete on May 1. It was first set for an October hearing before it was moved to Monday’s agenda. Under board rules, members generally won’t hear new testimony after 10 p.m., so the hearing could carry over to a later meeting.

The property is in a residential neighborhood. It’s also home to a Hatzolah EMS ambulance sub-station. Although it sits in a residential zone, it includes a parking lot complete with a street side parking lot and parking signs.

Over time, it has grown into a major synagogue for the area’s Orthodox community. The front of the property has been turned into a parking lot, and a large addition was built on the back to serve as the congregation’s prayer hall.

The growth brought traffic. Cars filled both sides of the narrow road, drivers dropped people off right out front, and neighbors complained it was dangerous for drivers and people walking. Residents have also said cars were parked facing against traffic in ways that made it hard to see when turning onto and off Pitney Lane from the nearby connector road.

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The township responded with changes on the street. It passed an ordinance limiting parking to one side and banning it between the curb and the first designated spot. As Pitney Lane became a busier cut-through, speed bumps went in to slow traffic down.

The house was also part of the fight that put Jackson in federal and state court.

45 Pitney Lane.

Former Councilman Robert Nixon, a PBA lobbyist, was accused of watching the home and counting the people who went in and out during Saturday morning prayers. A news report claimed Nixon pushed township inspectors to keep watch on residents in an effort to find illegal houses of worship. In emails, the township’s business administrator at the time pushed back, writing that the township was “wasting valuable time and money checking every complaint that comes in” and “can’t keep chasing ghosts.”

Nixon has denied that the township targeted the Orthodox community. “There is a huge difference between referring resident concerns to code enforcement and targeting residents,” he told New Jersey 101.5.

In May 2020, the U.S. Justice Department sued Jackson and its Planning Board. It accused the township of violating the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act and the Fair Housing Act by passing ordinances that restricted religious schools and banned dormitories. The federal complaint cited “extreme animus” among some residents and township decision-makers toward the Orthodox community, and it named Nixon as a former council member.

A year later, the state attorney general filed his own lawsuit. It accused township officials of “targeted and discriminatory surveillance of the homes of Orthodox Jews suspected of hosting communal prayer gatherings.” In August 2023, Jackson agreed to pay $575,000 to settle the state case. Under the settlement, township officials are barred from discriminating against religious assemblies.

Councilman Chris Pollak took to Facebook this week to criticize the breaking of rules for developers in Jackson this week.

That history makes Monday’s hearing more than a routine site plan review. Under the federal religious land use law, a town can’t put rules on a house of worship that substantially burden religious practice, or treat it worse than a secular meeting place. The Planning Board can still look at parking, traffic flow, drainage, buffers and safety, the same issues neighbors have raised on Pitney Lane for years.

The Pitney Lane application isn’t the only house of worship on Monday’s agenda. Planners are also set to hear a proposed 4,324-square-foot shul on Buckingham Drive, one of several religious applications coming before the board this fall.

Board agendas and application documents are posted on the Jackson Township Planning Board page. The board meets again Dec. 7.