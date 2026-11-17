For years, a single-family home at Pitney Lane and South Cooks Bridge Road has been used as a house of worship without approval. The owners now want the Planning Board to make it legal, and septic, driveway and fire-safety problems kept the board from voting.

JACKSON, N.J. — The Jackson Township Planning Board took no vote Monday night on a contested plan to turn a single-family home at 45 Pitney Lane into a house of worship. The property has already been operating as a synagogue for the past few years without that approval, and the township never took action to stop it.

On paper, it’s 45 Pitney Lane, a single family home that wants to be converted into a house of worship. In reality, it’s a fully operational house of worship and first aid substation operating illegally as K’hal D’pitney.

The board voted 4-3 to carry the hearing to Dec. 7. Members asked for fully revised plans before deciding. Chairman warned the case might not even be heard that night.

“There’s three applications before it,” the chairman said. “I can’t guarantee we’re going to get to it.”

The applicant’s attorney from the start admitted his client is illegally using the property as a house of worship. Residents at the meeting claimed the township has not enforced that admitted violation, but Shore News Network could not confirm.

The applicant, COJ Holdings LLC, did not deny the illegal use. Its attorney, Adam Pfeffer, admitted it to the board. The home has been the topic of several controversies over the years. It was also one of the homes that inspired Jackson’s port-a-potty ordinance, which required a curbside port-a-potty on the township right-of-way for many months, on Pitney Lane. Jackson Township also installed speed humps on Pitney Lane and instituted a parking ban ordinance on that section of the roadway after traffic problems began when the site began operating illegally as a house of worship. It was also the home that sparked a state and federal lawsuit against Jackson Township after township officials ‘counted’ Jewish men entering and exiting the home for prayers on Saturdays.

“It is being utilized as a house of worship, but this is still an application for a change of use,”Pfeffer said. Later he added, “We’re not hiding at this point. The property is operating as a house of worship.”

One board member who visited the site said he found “numerous cars and an ambulance.”

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The home is also being used as a substation for Hatzolah, and an ambulance and Hatzolah parking lot has been created adjacent to the street where an ambulance and Hatzolah members’ personal vehicles are often parked. The board did not mention the home’s use as a First Aid staging station during the hearing or whether that currently unauthorized use will continue if the project is approved.

“I wasn’t aware that this was authorized for services at this point,” he said.

Another member asked why the rules seem to apply differently here.

“If I buy a house in this township, I can’t move in without approvals,” he said. “Why is this allowed?”

The board attorney cut that line of questioning short, calling it “a code enforcement issue” that was “not before the board.” When a member asked whether the board could request a code-enforcement inspection of how the property is used now, he was told it wasn’t relevant.

“That is a matter for code enforcement,” Robin LaBue, the board attorney, said. LaBue took over from former Planning Board lawyer Robert C. Shea, Jr., who was arrested and jailed for storing thousands of images of children on his mobile devices.

“Current use may be a reflection of future use,” the member answered.

CAD rendering of 45 Pitney Lane.

In the board’s view, the hearing was only about an application to fix the site’s deficiencies. The years of unapproved worship services were not part of it. Those deficiencies, however, raised serious safety and environmental questions.

Septic At Its Limit! Overload and a Driveway Too Close to the Intersection

COJ Holdings wants preliminary and final major site plan approval to turn the home into a two-story house of worship of about 9,600 square feet. The plan includes a 2,416-square-foot sanctuary and a 2,227-square-foot basement “simcha hall” with a warming kitchen. Under the building code, the sanctuary could hold 161 people and the basement hall 148.

The property relies on a septic system, and the applicant’s own engineer, Joseph Portnoy, said it is already at its limit. He said the existing system is “pretty mucthe h exact size to service the house of worship as it is now.” The basement hall would need an ejector pump. That would trigger a state requirement to enlarge the septic field by 50%, and Poroi said there is no other place on the lot where a larger field would fit.

However, the applicant is using the overloaded septic while operating without approvals for the past few years, raising environmental concerns from residents and neighbors.

The applicant has not applied to the Jackson Township Municipal Utilities Authority for sewer service. Portnoy said the nearest public sewer is “quite a distance” away and would require a pump station.

Site plan for 45 Pitney Lane house of worship in Jackson.

“We did not make a formal application,” he said.

“You wouldn’t come in here bare naked and not even go to them,” Councilman Ken Bressi, who sits on the planning board, said.

Bressi insinuated the applicant was cutting corners to avoid a costly application and review process with the MUA.

The engineer suggested asking the state Department of Environmental Protection to waive the upsizing requirement. A board member pushed back, pointing to the township’s effort to keep nitrates out of the groundwater.

“You’re still using a waiver to let somebody get away with it,” he said.

A resident who installs septic systems said a field designed for a four-bedroom house cannot handle six toilets and three urinals.

“I’m an installer and I know it doesn’t work,” he said.

Residents said cars now drive and park over the septic field and dry well. The applicant agreed to fence off the field. The board engineer also questioned why the septic location was dictating the entire site layout. Compaction over a septic field can cause septic failure and expose hazardous human waste to nearby homes and possibly pollute the water table.

Attorney for the applicant Adam Pfeffer and professional Joseph Portnoy.

“I’m not buying into the ‘we can’t do it because the septic’s in the way,'” he said.

The single two-way driveway would sit on Pitney Lane, 68 feet from the South Cooks Bridge Road right-of-way. Township code calls for at least 100 feet. Traffic engineer John Rea counted about 1,800 to 1,900 vehicles an hour on South Cooks Bridge Road at peak times. Left turns out of Pitney Lane already rate level of service F, the worst grade, and the project would add delay. Rea acknowledged that a line of about three cars at the stop sign would block the driveway.

“The potential for that is always there,” Rea said.

That leaves both drivers and pedestrians on the two roads facing cars backing up near a busy county intersection.

“It should be further down on your property, not that close to the intersection,” board member Brezie said. “That’s pretty standard for years.”

Board member Ray Tremor drives fire trucks professionally. He said the township’s responding ladder truck could not make the turn into the lot.

“If that FDC is in front of that building, you will not be able to access it safely,” he said, referring to the fire department connection for the sprinkler system. He also noted that no water flow test has been done for the planned sprinkler system.

A port-a-potty and Hatzolah ambulance in front of the home in question. Google Maps

The plan also needs relief on lot area, lot depth, parking setb,ack and a list of design waivers. As variances and deficiencies mounted, board members lost track.

Bressi asked for a full list of them “just so we can keep score.”

“Every time we turn around, there’s more to it,” he said.

“How much more are we going to stuff in the bag?” another asked.

The applicant offered to make keeping the basement unfinished a condition of approval but refused to record it as a deed restriction, but according to the senior board member, trust between the township and the applicant has been eroded.

“Given the history, the trust without the deed restriction, in my opinion, is gone,” Bressi said.

“It’s so many gray areas that I can’t see an approval of this application in this form,” another member said.

Jackson resident Eleanor Hannum questions legitimacy concerns at the meeting.

Houses of worship are a permitted use in the R-1 zone, which limits what the board can weigh. The applicant’s planner, Christine Nazzaro-Cofone, told the board, “We are not here to talk about whether a house of worship belongs here.” Pfeffer said in closing that the board “is a judicial regulatory board. It’s not a punitive board. It’s not a board of retribution.”

However, Pfeffer is asking for multiple variances, waivers, and corners to be cut on the project, making the actual use conforming but the site plan presented by the applicant non-conforming.

Hope Drew, a township-employed housing inspector in interim Mayor Kuhn’s new housing division criticized the current use of the home by the applicants. Drew presented photos to the board showing multiple violations at the property and accused the applicant of not showing ‘real’ photos of the existing conditions at the property, instead defaulting to CAD diagrams and images.

Jackson housing inspector Hope Drew shows photos of violations at the meeting. The photos were denied as evidence because she could not tell the exact dates the photos were taken.

“How much say do we actually have when the decision to allow this use in our neighborhoods has already been made?” she asked. “I personally believe this application should be denied. Let a judge see firsthand the intensity of this use.”

Pfeffer objected to Drew’s cross-examination, saying she could not provide ‘actual dates’ when those photos were taken. Drew said some were taken this week and others were taken during the construction of a ‘residential great room’ which is now being used illegally as a publicly advertised house of worship and first-aid station.

Resident Eleanor Hannum said she counted at least 15 cars parked in the backyard and nine lining Pitney Lane on a Saturday. She accused the owners of getting the large rear addition permitted as a residential “great room.” “It was never a family room. It was a lie and they defrauded this town,” Hannum alleged.

“This is not about restricting religious freedom; it’s about applying the same development standards fairly,” Jackson Environmental Commission member Holly Reynolds said.

Neighbors “Want it”

Neighbors who support the plan spoke as well. Isaac Powell of 41 Pitney Lane said, “I am not worried about traffic, parking or noise,” adding that congregants walk on the Sabbath and holidays. A neighbor directly across the street said simply, “I want it.”

The Pitney Lane home has a history in Jackson. It was one of the homes at the center of accusations against former Councilman Rob Nixon. He was accused of pushing municipal inspectors to monitor Orthodox Jewish residents coming and going and to count heads in search of illegal houses of worship. Nixon denied targeting the Orthodox community. He said there was “a huge difference between referring resident concerns to code enforcement and targeting residents.”

Those surveillance claims became part of a wider legal fight. In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice sued Jackson, accusing it of using zoning ordinances to keep out yeshivas and dormitories. The township settled that case, paying a penalty and agreeing to three years of federal monitoring of its land-use policies. The state Attorney General’s Office followed with a civil rights suit that cited surveillance of Orthodox homes. Jackson settled that case in 2023 for $575,000 in penalties and restitution and repealed the challenged ordinances.

The hearing will continue Dec. 7 at the Jackson Township Municipal Building, 95 West Veterans Highway. No new public notice is required.