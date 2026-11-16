Overdevelopment and traffic dominated the campaign. The new mayor’s first real test will be paying the cops with almost nothing left in the bank.

JACKSON, N.J. — Forget overdevelopment. Forget the fight for Jackson, the traffic and the safety problems. Forget the quality-of-life issues, the zoning board, the planning board and everything else Jackson residents care about most. The biggest problem facing Elliott Shem-Tov and his new team when they take office Jan. 1 will likely be negotiating new contracts with the township police department’s rank-and-file PBA and its superior officers union.

The party and the campaign are both over and now reality is setting in for Shem-Tov. He may have to handle negotiations with a police union seeking more money from a township budget and surplus that just doesn’t have enough of it.

Both contracts expire Dec. 31, 2026. Jackson police officers will probably start the new year without one, and nobody can say whether there is any money left to give them what they want.

AI Generated photo published by Mayor-Elect Shem Tov on Facebook after his election win, seated at a desk.

During the campaign, Shem-Tov and his team railed that Mayor Jennifer Kuhn and her administration had depleted the budget and the surplus. That leaves one question: where does the new team plan to get the money to pay the cops?

The numbers back up the campaign rhetoric. The township used $9.4 million in surplus to balance the 2026 municipal budget. Its auditors put the surplus balance at about $11.56 million, so that left roughly $2.16 million in the account. At a June council meeting, Jackson’s chief financial officer confirmed the township has leaned on surplus to prop up the municipal budget for at least five to six years. She said the available surplus has dropped by about $2 million a year.

Meanwhile, the municipal tax rate stayed flat at 25.4 cents, and the police department grew to 120 officers, the largest it has ever been. A bigger force, a flat tax rate and a shrinking surplus is a math problem, and labor contracts don’t wait for a math problem to solve itself.

Jackson has been here before. After the 2008 economic downturn, former Mayor Michael Reina had to impose a very unpopular pay freeze. Police officers packed township meetings for months to protest the decision made by Reina and former Business Administrator Joey Torres.

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Jackson police officers line up at a recent event outside the department headquarters.

Don’t expect the current mayor to finish the job. There has been no sign of any talks to finalize an agreement before the end of the year. Shem-Tov and his team will have to work with sitting council members Giuseppe Palmieri, Mordechai Burnstein and Nino Borrelli to decide together how to handle the police department. Salaries there keep rising, and health and pension benefits keep soaring across New Jersey.

That could set the stage for Jackson police officers to work without a contract for months, perhaps even years, until the township has the money and the budget to meet the demands coming in this latest round of collective bargaining. Deep cuts will have to be made across the township. Those cuts could hit services, safety and maintenance over the next few years.

The celebration is over. It’s time for the newly elected officials to start planning Jackson’s future and figure out how to overcome the impasse their victory handed them. They need to do that without blaming previous administrations, the way the Kuhn administration has since taking office last year.

During the campaign, Shem-Tov criticized Kuhn for constantly blaming the prior administration for all of the township’s problems whenever it suited her political messaging. Now Shem-Tov takes office in January. It will be interesting to see whether he blames everything on Kuhn and past administrations, or whether he takes charge and fixes the problems he was left with. The job is to move the township forward and keep taxes stable for Jackson residents.

Those residents are already dealing with double-digit percentage tax increases from the school board. They face rising fuel costs, rising energy costs and rising insurance premiums, and their paychecks are worth less every week.

The police contracts will be newly elected Mayor Shem-Tov’s first real test. How he handles them will tell Jackson whether it elected a leader or just another administration with someone new to blame.