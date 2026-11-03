Jackson Police Hit the Roads After Dark: 63 Stops, 39 Summonses and Three Weapons and Drug Arrests

A multi-unit overnight detail on Oct. 28 is the latest sign of an enforcement push that has put Jackson Township cops at 806 arrests so far this year.

JACKSON, N.J. – Jackson Township police pulled over 63 vehicles in a single night last week, and the stops ended with three arrests tied to weapons and drug offenses, the department announced.

According to a press release from the Jackson Township Police Department, members of the Patrol Division, Special Enforcement Unit, Special Response Team and K-9 Unit ran a high-visibility crime-reduction and traffic-enforcement detail on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. The operation covered the evening and overnight hours. Besides the 63 motor vehicle stops, officers issued 39 traffic summonses and made three arrests involving weapons and Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) offenses, police said.

A Busy Year for the Department

Police described the detail as one example of the work the department has done over the past year. Over the last three months, officers made 271 arrests, bringing the year-to-date total to 806, according to the department.

Of the recent arrests, 50 involved impaired drivers who were taken off township roads. Police said those arrests potentially saved lives. Department members also made 31 arrests for drug and weapons offenses over the past two months, the release said.

The overnight detail drew on several units at once, from patrol officers to the K-9 team. That reflects how the department has been pairing traffic enforcement with broader crime reduction efforts in the township.

Jackson, a large township in Ocean County, sits at the gateway to the Jersey Shore. Residents can find department news and updates on the Jackson Township website and the Jackson Police Department’s Facebook page.

The department did not say when the next detail will take place.