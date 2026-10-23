Jackson Police Investigate Attempted Stabbing at Hope Chapel Road Wawa

Police say a vehicle fled toward Lakewood after the Friday morning incident, just over a year after another stabbing at the same store.

JACKSON, NJ — Police are investigating an attempted stabbing at the Hope Chapel Road Wawa in Jackson Friday morning.

Reporsts claimed a vehicle fled the plaza heading toward Lakewood following the incident.

Same store was scene of October 2025 stabbing

The investigation comes just over a year after a stabbing at the same Wawa on October 4, 2025.

Then Police Chief Matthew Kunz confirmed at the time that the victim was in stable condition the following morning and that a suspect was in custody.

Friday’s incident remains under investigation.

Jackson police are investigating an attempted stabbing at the Hope Chapel Road Wawa after a vehicle fled toward Lakewood.