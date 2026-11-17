Recreation coordinator and Public Information Officer Fred Meabe turned the podium toward residents. He called claims that he knowingly booked a convicted sex offender for the township’s Halloween event “a bald-faced lie” and denied he is Mayor Jennifer Kuhn’s boyfriend.

JACKSON, N.J. — Jackson Township’s public information officer turned to the audience at a Township Council meeting and told residents, “I am not dating Mayor Kuhn.” He also denied that he knowingly hired a convicted sex offender to perform at the township’s Safe Trick-or-Treat.

Not only did the public official make a bizarre statement, but he set a precedent the township can’t undo, as other individuals have since turned the lectern to the audience and addressed the public directly, instead of the council.

Council President Mordechai Burnstein was visibly annoyed with Meabe’s actions. He remains employed by the township.

Fred Meabe is a retired Jackson police officer. He now serves in a dual role as the township’s recreation coordinator and public information officer. He made the remarks after rumors and AI-generated images about him and the mayor spread on social media. Those posts followed weeks of criticism over a Halloween booking that put a federally convicted child predator on the entertainment lineup for a children’s event.

However, not all of the images were AI. One photo shared online shows the two sitting on a bench together at Six Flags Great Adventure. Meabe claims that was a work-related event. Mayor Jennifer Kuhn has not commented on the rumors or allegations.

Meabe also addressed the audience over the township’s hiring of a registered sex offender as a puppeteer for the mayor’s annual trunk or treat event for families and children. Meabe said that, even though he is the top official in the recreation department, he did not hire or vet the individual and had no obligation to ensure no child predators were being paid by the township for the event. Instead, he blamed the entertainment company the township contracted with and the public for speaking at the last meeting about it, instead of letting him know directly that the township had hired a convicted sex offender.

“Now there’s something I need to address, and I wasn’t going to, but my character was called into question, and I’m not going to stand for it,” Meabe said.

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“At the last council meeting, someone publicly suggested that I knowingly hired this entertainer, despite being aware of his criminal history. That accusation is absolutely a bald-faced lie,” he said. “I knew nothing about the individual’s criminal history until that meeting. I was never involved in his investigation, arrest or prosecution.”

Meabe pointed to his record in town.

“For nearly 30 years, I proudly served as a Jackson police officer. I’ve coached children at AYF and CYO basketball, some that are actually Jackson police officers now,” he said. “I’ve organized fundraisers and dedicated much of my life serving this community. To suggest I would knowingly put someone’s children in harm’s way is deeply hurtful, not just as a retired police officer, but also as a father.”

“Question my decisions, disagree with me, hold me accountable, but do not accuse me of something I did not do,” Meabe said. “I’m not asking for special treatment, but I am asking for fairness.”

He blamed the attacks on the campaign season.

Jackson Township Public Information Officer Fred Meabe.

“I understand it’s election season. Emotions run high. Things are said to sway voters, but recreation and DPW employees are not running for office,” he said. “We’re simply trying to serve our residents and our community.”

Then he turned to the AI-generated pictures of himself and Kuhn at Six Flags Great Adventure.

“For the record, I want to respectfully clear something up that’s been a subject of unnecessary speculation. I am not dating Mayor Kuhn. I am not her boyfriend. I never have been,” Meabe said. “My private life, including who I may or may not date, is just that, private.”

Meabe said the Six Flags visit that was portrayed online as happening two weekends earlier actually took place in July. He said he attended in his official capacity.

Flyer posted by Jackson Watchdog Group,during the campaign, which Meabe referred to during the council meeting.

“I attended in my official capacity, having been invited as part of my public relations responsibilities,” he said. “The goal was building relationships, strengthening partnerships and creating opportunities that benefit Jackson Township and its residents.”

“Anyone who knows me knows I enjoy a good laugh. There’s a difference between humor and repeatedly pushing a false narrative about someone’s personal life,” he said. “So, let’s put that rumor to bed.”

The Puppeteer Behind the Uproar

The controversy began at the Sept. 22 Township Council meeting. Resident Eleanor Hannum brought flyers naming the puppeteer who was booked for Kuhn’s Safe Trick-or-Treat. He was Matthew Adam Brand, who was set to perform as a character called Batty Belfry.

Federal court records show Brand was convicted of traveling across state lines to have sex with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl and of attempting to entice a minor. The “girl” was an undercover operative. Brand traveled from New Jersey to Manhattan and was arrested near the Port Authority Bus Terminal. He was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, and a federal appeals court upheld the convictions.

Brand had been assigned to Jackson by DCA, an outside entertainment agency. After the issue surfaced, the township removed him from the lineup and cut ties with the vendor. The event went forward Oct. 30 at Town Hall with new entertainers. At the time, Kuhn said the company, not township officials, chose and assigned its own employees, and that no one in the township knew about Brand’s record.

Photo of Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn and Public Information Officer Fred Meabe at Great Adventure. Photo by Jackson Watchdog Group / Facebook

At the October meeting, Meabe said the township’s youth-protection ordinance, Chapter 107 of the Jackson Township Code, does not require background checks on third-party entertainment companies or their workers. That ordinance covers volunteer coaches, officials, referees, supervisors and board members of nonprofit youth groups that use township property.

He said it does not cover individuals hired directly by the township to perform as puppeteers at Halloween trick or treat events.

“That responsibility rested with a company that we entrusted to perform,” Meabe said. “However, just because something isn’t legally required does not mean we cannot do better, and we will.”

He said vendor contracts will now require written certification that performers have passed background checks run by their companies before the township books them, at least through December.

Meabe’s new boss said the deflection by township officials was disgusting in a video online, adding that when he takes power in January, background checks will definitely be done for all individuals who have access to children at township functions and through township services.

Mayor-elect Elliott Shem-Tov said he will eliminate the position. Shem-Tov and his team had said the duties of public information officer will be delegated to high school interns instead, and the position will be cut. The Shem-Tov team has been adamant about eliminating the public information officer position since their political campaigning began in 2025. Whether they stick to their campaign promise remains unclear, as rumors are already swirling that Meabe’s replacement will be a member of Shem-Tov’s campaign team.

It is anticipated that Meabe’s position will be among newly elected Mayor Elliott Shem-Tov’s initial cost-saving cuts in town hall.