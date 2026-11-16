Jackson has recorded 1,715 crashes so far this year, six of them fatal. A federally funded grant will put extra officers on Route 528, Route 527 and six other county roads through next September.

JACKSON, N.J. — Jackson Township has seen an extraordinary number of crashes compared with other New Jersey towns. Police are adding officers to the roads where most of them happen.

The Jackson Township Police Department has accepted the 2026-2027 Crash Abatement and Tactics grant, known as C.A.T. It pays for extra traffic enforcement details from November through September 2027.

The numbers show why. Jackson has reported 1,715 motor vehicle crashes so far in 2026, police said. The department’s Traffic Safety Unit handled 29 crashes with serious bodily injury, and six of those were fatal.

The 2026 total, with six weeks still left in the year, already tops the 1,580 reportable crashes Jackson police handled in all of 2024. Jackson and neighboring Lakewood have both seen crashes climb over the past decade, and a study last year showed a sharp rise in Jackson. In 2025, Ocean County had more traffic deaths than any other county in New Jersey, even as deaths fell statewide. Jackson accounted for seven of them.

“The need for driver education and enforcement is very important and ongoing due to increased traffic volume within the Township,” the department said.

The eight roads

The grant requires the details to run on county roads, police said. Officers will be posted along:

East and West Veterans Highway (Route 528)

Cedar Swamp Road (Route 527)

North and South Hope Chapel Road (Routes 639 and 547)

Cassville Road and Toms River Road (Route 571)

Whitesville Road (Route 527)

Bennetts Mills Road (Route 636)

North and South New Prospect Road (Route 641)

West and North County Line Road (Route 526)

“These roadways are known to experience a high volume of motor vehicle crashes,” police said.

Advertisement

Details will run three to five days a week in five-hour blocks. Officers work them outside their regular shifts, and federal money covers the cost. The grant program is run through the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety, which distributes funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to local departments. The funding reimburses towns for traffic safety projects aimed at cutting crashes, injuries and deaths.

What officers will look for

Officers will focus on the main causes of crashes: speeding, running red lights, distracted driving, not wearing seat belts, failing to yield the right of way, and impaired driving. Drivers caught “will be cited and/or educated on the safety concerns associated with the violation,” police said.

In the past, residents have criticized enforcement details which took place on Saturdays when a large portion of the population isn’t driving.

“The police department’s ultimate goal is to enforce and educate the driving public while reducing serious injuries and fatal collisions,” the department said.

Residents with traffic safety questions can contact the Jackson Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.