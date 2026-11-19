Laptops, desktops, graphing calculators and camera systems for Bais Yaakov of Jackson and Yeshiva Zecher Aryeh will be bought through the public district with state nonpublic school aid.

JACKSON, N.J. — The Jackson Board of Education on Wednesday approved nearly $39,000 in computers, calculators and security equipment for local private Orthodox Jewish schools. The purchases will be paid for with state aid that passes through the public school district.

At its Nov. 18 monthly meeting, the board approved three resolutions. Together they cover up to $38,729.71 in purchases for Bais Yaakov of Jackson and Yeshiva Zecher Aryeh, plus one item for Lakewood Cheder Hachodosh. Under the resolutions, the money comes from the state’s Nonpublic School Technology Aid and Nonpublic School Security Aid programs.

Key Points

The board approved up to $38,729.71 in state-funded purchases for private schools.

Items include Lenovo and Dell computers, Texas Instruments graphing calculators, door alarms and camera systems.

The district buys the equipment, but the state pays for it through nonpublic school aid.

The approval comes weeks before Jackson voters decide a $7.8 million school tax question on Dec. 8.

The largest resolution, up to $20,015.31 in security aid, covers access control systems, access control hosting, a camera server with parts and installation, camera installation, and electric door strikes for Yeshiva Zecher Aryeh. All of it is supplied by Sageteq Secure and AM Hardware LLC. The same resolution includes door-prop alarms for Lakewood Cheder Hachodosh.

A revised technology resolution raised a previously approved purchase from $11,916.72 to $15,162.66. It covers a Lenovo IdeaPad laptop for Yeshiva Zecher Aryeh, along with a Dell Pro Micro desktop from Amazon Business and a Lenovo Legion laptop from B&H Photo for Bais Yaakov of Jackson. The Legion line is Lenovo’s high-performance gaming brand.

A third resolution, up to $3,551.74, covers another Dell desktop plus Texas Instruments graphing calculators and chargers for Bais Yaakov of Jackson.

How Nonpublic School Aid Works

New Jersey sets aside money in its annual budget for students at private and religious schools, covering technology, security, nursing services, textbooks and busing. Because the state Constitution bars sending public money directly to religious institutions, the aid flows through the local public school district. The district approves and buys the equipment on the private school’s behalf, and it stays the property of the district or the state.

The resolutions note that the purchases comply with the New Jersey Nonpublic School Technology Initiative Program, as authorized by the annual Appropriations Act. Under the resolutions, the program lets funding go to school districts “for the benefit of nonpublic school students, ensuring compliance with both federal and state constitutional provisions.”

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Bais Yaakov of Jackson, an Orthodox Jewish girls’ school, bought the former Sylvia Rosenauer Elementary School from the district for $13.1 million after the public school closed in 2024 to help close an $18 million budget gap.

The approvals come as the Jackson School District asks voters on Dec. 8 to permanently raise its operating tax levy by $7.8 million. Board members have blamed years of state aid cuts and the rising cost of busing a growing nonpublic student population.