Jackson School Bus Crash Caps Three Straight Days of Commuter Wrecks on East Veterans Highway and Cedar Swamp Road

From Monday to Wednesday, crashes on Hope Chapel Road, Interstate 195 and Cedar Swamp Road slowed traffic in a corridor where a new county roundabout just opened.

JACKSON, N.J. — A crash with a school bus and a second wreck minutes later slowed the Wednesday morning commute in Jackson. It was the third straight day of crashes on the township’s busiest north-south roads.

Wednesday: school bus crash, then a second wreck

At about 7:30 a.m., a car and a school bus crashed on Cedar Swamp Road, slowing traffic headed toward Interstate 195.

As of Wednesday morning, it was not known which bus company was involved, whether any students were aboard, or what caused the crash.

While police were responding, a second crash was reported at Hope Chapel Road and East Veterans Highway. North and South Hope Chapel Road meet at that intersection, which is one of the busiest in the township.

That crash slowed traffic along one of Jackson’s main roads.

Tuesday: utility truck leaves I-195

On Tuesday, a utility truck went off Interstate 195 near Exit 22, close to Cedar Swamp Road, and ended up in the trees.

When police arrived, the driver was hurt and only partly conscious.

The driver’s condition and the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

Monday: crash on Hope Chapel Road

On Monday, a single vehicle crashed on Hope Chapel Road near Murdoch Place.

No other vehicles were involved. Details on injuries and the cause were not immediately available.

A busy corridor with a new roundabout

None of this week’s crashes happened at the new roundabout. Still, they hit a corridor that already carries some of the heaviest traffic in Ocean County.

Ocean County is finishing a modern roundabout where North Hope Chapel Road (County Road 639) meets New Central Avenue, less than a mile north of East Veterans Highway.

In August 2025, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners awarded a $3.48 million contract to Earle Asphalt Company to build it. The project is paid for with federal Highway Safety Improvement Program money.

Before construction, drivers on New Central Avenue faced stop signs at a skewed, four-way intersection. The county says the roundabout removes left-turn conflicts and slows approaching traffic.

Closures and what’s next

Starting Oct. 26, the intersection was partly closed for about three weeks. Detours were set up on New Central Avenue, South Cooks Bridge Road and Miller Avenue, and police officers were stationed there around the clock.

Township officials said that doing the work without a closure could have stretched the project “from weeks to several months.”

The intersection was expected to fully reopen Saturday, Nov. 7. Cones and barrels remained in place while crews finished topsoil and seeding work.

Ocean County posts updates on its commuter news page.

Residents worry about traffic

Some residents have criticized the roundabout. They say it could make a crowded area worse because of the heavy traffic between Lakewood and Jackson, the nearby Liberty Plaza and Jackson Crossing shopping centers, and the high school down the road.

Jackson Liberty High School is at 125 North Hope Chapel Road. After the district consolidated its high schools for the 2025-26 school year, Liberty became the township’s only public high school.

The roundabout is scheduled to close again for the day on Saturday, Nov. 14, for final milling and paving.